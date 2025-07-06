17 Unique Toppings You Need To Try On Coffee-Flavored Ice Cream

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are so many different flavors of ice cream to choose from at the grocery store. Chocolate and vanilla are admittedly a little plain, while a fudge-rippled-unicorn-brownie-blastoff flavor has a little bit too much going on. But coffee? Well, coffee is like the Goldilocks flavor.

This slightly bitter yet still sweet ice cream is at the top of our favorite flavor list for a reason. Although it has a lot going on in terms of its base flavor, it's still a delectable choice that offers tons of opportunities for toppings and pairings. At a standard ice cream shop, you might ask for it with Oreo cookies, chocolate sprinkles, or a drizzle of hot fudge. While there's nothing wrong with these classic toppings, they can do your coffee ice cream a bit of a disservice — especially since there are so many unconventional and flavorful toppings that will enhance the ice cream rather than detract from it. We've made a list of some of our favorite wacky and whimsical toppings worth adding to coffee ice cream.