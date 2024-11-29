The Best Fast Food Chicken Tenders Are From A Southern Staple
Once a market saturated by beef burgers, fast food has now, it seems, decided to play chicken. From the "chicken sandwich wars" between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A, to the rise of chicken-based fast food restaurants like Raising Cane's, fried chicken tenders have become a nearly ubiquitous presence in the American culinary landscape. But while high demand makes chicken tenders abundant in quantity, it also makes finding a standout tender more difficult to achieve. For every deliciously crispy tender, there are at least five soggy or overcooked baskets of chicken being sold by one fast food place or another. So which restaurant reigns supreme when it comes to tenders? According to Chowhound's Alex Springer who compiled the definitive ranking of fast food chicken nuggets and tenders, there is only one winner: Zaxby's.
The Southern chain, which got its start in Statesboro, Georgia in 1990, is now a major contender in the world of fast food. The franchise launched more than 400 locations across the United States focusing almost entirely on chicken dishes. But what makes the restaurant's tenders especially delicious is that Zaxby's sources white meat chicken that is then breaded and fried until it's golden brown. Along with that crispy coating, Zaxby's chicken is also well-seasoned with a distinct, zingy flavor that will have you coming back for more.
Level up Zaxby's fried chicken tenders with dipping sauce
Of course, Zaxby's juicy tenders can stand on their own. But what really takes this fried chicken to the next level is the brand's lineup of flavorful sauces (perfect for dipping those tenders). In particular, the chain is known for its signature Zax sauce. The recipe remains a secret, of course, but it likely features a creamy, mayo-like base with a tangy twist from what could be ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. It is the linchpin of the restaurant's menu, pairing perfectly with tenders, fries, and boneless wings. But Zaxby's condiment game doesn't stop there.
Other sauce selections include Zestable Dip, a signature ranch sauce, marinara, and the chicken tender's best friend, honey mustard. You can choose your favorite dipping sauce or enjoy your tenders with a slice of buttery Texas toast. (Shout-out to the restaurant mishap that led to Texas toast in the first place.) The chain's iconic Kickin' Chicken sandwich also includes a hefty helping of Tongue Torch hot sauce and ranch dressing. However you prefer your tenders, Zaxby's has got you covered. You might be surprised at how well the chain outpaces other chicken staples like KFC and Chick-fil-A. Compare for yourself and rank accordingly.