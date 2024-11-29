The Best Fast Food Chicken Tenders Are From A Southern Staple

Once a market saturated by beef burgers, fast food has now, it seems, decided to play chicken. From the "chicken sandwich wars" between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A, to the rise of chicken-based fast food restaurants like Raising Cane's, fried chicken tenders have become a nearly ubiquitous presence in the American culinary landscape. But while high demand makes chicken tenders abundant in quantity, it also makes finding a standout tender more difficult to achieve. For every deliciously crispy tender, there are at least five soggy or overcooked baskets of chicken being sold by one fast food place or another. So which restaurant reigns supreme when it comes to tenders? According to Chowhound's Alex Springer who compiled the definitive ranking of fast food chicken nuggets and tenders, there is only one winner: Zaxby's.

The Southern chain, which got its start in Statesboro, Georgia in 1990, is now a major contender in the world of fast food. The franchise launched more than 400 locations across the United States focusing almost entirely on chicken dishes. But what makes the restaurant's tenders especially delicious is that Zaxby's sources white meat chicken that is then breaded and fried until it's golden brown. Along with that crispy coating, Zaxby's chicken is also well-seasoned with a distinct, zingy flavor that will have you coming back for more.