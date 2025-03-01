The 20 Best Tiki Bars In America
Tiki bars have seen a resurgence in popularity since the '90s with new bars opening nationwide. For many, the love for tiki bars can be attributed to escapism, a way to feel like you're on a tropical getaway without leaving the city. Tiki culture even inspired Trader Joe's, the popular grocery store chain. The controversy surrounding the cultural appropriation in tiki bars has also surfaced in the past few years, and many bars are now more conscious of not using barware and decor depicting Polynesian gods, opting instead for tropical and nautical imagery.
What makes a good tiki bar isn't just the tropical drinks, but everything else that makes for the complete experience. There's the decor, the music, not to mention the fun and colorful tiki mugs. There are old bars that stay true to its history and new bars that push the envelope. This list is a mix of both old-school tiki bars that still hold a special place in tiki lovers' hearts and new ones that are creating an immersive experience with decor that goes all-out and well-crafted cocktails.
Strong Water (Anaheim, CA)
Strong Water was named a James Beard Award semifinalist in 2024 and 2025 so you can expect great things from this tiki bar in Anaheim. The interior is designed to look like a sunken ship with the "captain's quarters" located in the back room. The team is so committed to the immersive aspect that they even made a short film about the Zombie King of Balacombé, one of the bar's signature cocktails.
Of course, the quality of the drinks also speaks for themselves. Some of the drinks are served in the bar's line of meticulously designed tiki mugs. From the smoky and strong Cannon Fire to the sweet and cream taro colada, there is plenty to try from its original menu. Of course, you'll find many classics like Painkiller and Mai-Tai.
strongwateranaheim.com
270 S Clementine St, Anaheim, CA 92805
(714) 844-1875
Tiki-Ti (Los Angeles, CA)
A bar that is considered an icon of Los Angeles, Tiki-Ti was opened in 1961 by Filipino immigrant Ray Buhen, who previously worked at Don the Beachcomber. Tiki-Ti is an intimate bar with just 12 stools and a couple of small tables, but it has a big following. On the menu, you'll find plenty of Tiki-Ti original drinks like Puka Punch, but the signature drink is Ray's Mistake. As the name suggests, the cocktail was accidentally created when Buhen mixed up the syrups. Fortunately, customers liked it enough that it remained on the menu to this day. For tiki lovers, Tiki-Ti is a legendary bar worth the pilgrimage.
tiki-ti.com
4427 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 669-9381
UnderTow (Phoenix, AZ)
UnderTow is located inside Century Grand, which houses two other wonderfully immersive cocktail bars. The interior is designed to look like the interior of a ship with porthole "windows" that are screens displaying different ocean videos. The occasional thunder sounds and lightning videos make it feel like you're hunkering down from the storm with a drink in hand.
The cocktails at UnderTow are always well-crafted and balanced. The cocktails at UnderTow and the other bars at Century Grand have collectively earned them the title of Best U.S. Cocktail Bar in 2023 from Tales of the Cocktail's Spirited Awards. There's always something for everyone, from a classic tiki experience with rum and fruit juices to a spirit-forward sipper.
drinkundertow.com
3626 E Indian School Rd Suite 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 739-1388
False Idol (San Diego, CA)
This tiki speakeasy is considered one of the best bars in San Diego, and it comes down to both the drinks and the ambiance. The False Idol experience starts from outside of the entrance. To get to the bar, you enter a walk-in cooler full of fruits and (fake) skulls. Another door at the other end of the cooler opens up to the bar itself.
The bar inside feels cave-like with colorful lanterns hanging from the ceiling. Bamboo and wood carvings line the wall. The menu smartly lists two versions of each type of drink side by side: the classic version and False Idol's own take on it. Not to worry, it's hard to go wrong with any of them here.
falseidoltiki.com
675 W Beech St, San Diego, CA 92101
Foundation (Milwaukee, WI)
This tropical Milwaukee bar is a favorite among Tiki lovers, especially those residing in the Midwest. The bar is hidden on an unassuming residential street, but it's certainly worth seeking out. The cocktail menu is conveniently organized into "a bit sweet", "refreshing" and "spirited & strong." It doesn't hurt that the prices in Milwaukee beat cocktail prices in cities like Los Angeles or New York City any day.
Of course, it's not just the bang for your buck. The bar churns out excellent drinks. The menu leans towards classics like Navy Grog or Jet Pilot, but there's many options. If you want to extend that tiki immersion further, there's an AirBnB above the bar.
foundationbar.com
2718 N Bremen St, Milwaukee, WI 53212
(414) 374-2587
Saturn Room (Tulsa, OK)
The only tiki bar in Tulsa, Saturn Room opened in 2015 and it was the tropical oasis the city needed. Saturn Room serves both classic cocktails and an original menu that rotates with the season (think pumpkin spice for the winter). The bar has been recognized as one of the top tiki bars in the country and is worth a stop if you're in Oklahoma.
Being in Tulsa, the bar offers a low-key vibe with a smaller crowd compared to tiki bars in larger cities, but it still offers an immersive atmosphere with a thatched bamboo roof over the bar and booths. The cocktails stand up even compared to bars in more metropolitan cities.
saturnroom.com
209 N Boulder Ave, Tulsa, OK 74103
(918) 794-9422
Golden Tiki (Las Vegas, NV)
Las Vegas certainly has no shortage of bars on The Strip, but Golden Tiki is a good reason to venture out to Chinatown. The decor is kitschy and fun; guests are greeted by a giant clam chair and a bamboo thatched roof hangs over the bar. On the menu are classic drinks like the original Mai Tai from Trader Vic's and Jet Pilot, and plenty of the bar's strong concoctions. Golden Tiki is open 24 hours every day, so you can go before or after you hit Sin City's best buffets (or both). We recommend going early for happy hour, though, so you can beat inflation with $8 cocktails.
thegoldentiki.com
3939 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 222-3196
Three Dots and a Dash (Chicago, IL)
Named after the classic tiki cocktail from Don the Beachcomber, Three Dots and a Dash opened in 2013. Soon after opening, the bar won accolades and was attributed as one of the bars that started the tiki revival in the U.S. Over a decade later, the bar is still going strong.
The cocktails are Three Dots are as good as any out there, with a menu that combines both classics (including the eponymous cocktail) and seasonal drinks with fun presentations. Plus, there's also another bar within Three Dots, a much more intimate space called The Bamboo Room that is also worth a visit on its own.
threedotschicago.com
435 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 610-4220
Tiki Tatsu-Ya (Austin, TX)
Tiki Tatsu-Ya is a beloved tiki bar in Austin created by the same owner as the popular Ramen Tatsu-Ya. As it's Japanese-owned, naturally the food and drink menu shows some Japanese influences while still keeping true to tiki culture. Some of the drinks are inspired by classic tiki cocktails but with a Japanese twist like the Painkiller made with shiro-miso coconut cream or the Suffering Bastard-inspired drink that uses shochu.
Tiki Tatsu-Ya's two floors offer different vibes but the same menu. The second floor is the bamboo-lined "house" while the first floor is designed to look like a cave. The bar also serves a small food menu including the popular Hawaiian snack spam musubi and kalua pork.
tiki-tatsuya.com
1300 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 772-3700
Skull & Crown Trading Co (Honolulu, HI)
Despite the association of tiki culture and Hawaii, Honolulu surprisingly doesn't have that many great tiki bars. The opening of Skull and Crown Trading Co in 2019 changed that. The bar sits in Honolulu's historic Chinatown, and the interior is designed to look like it's a trading company.
Those who love Mai-Tai would want to try the three different Mai-Tais on the menu, including the Dagger Mai-Tai and its closely guarded recipe. The menu doesn't reveal a single ingredient of this cocktail. Alternatively, lean into the bar's darker vibes with the signature Crystal Skull cocktail. With many great cocktails to try, it helps that they also have a good food menu.
skullandcrowntrading.com
62 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817
(808) 372-0620
Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar (Anaheim, CA)
If there's one reason for non-Disney lovers to head to Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, it would be for Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar. Disney is certainly no stranger to creating immersive experiences, and Trader Sam's is what happens when the imaginative company takes on a tiki bar.
Part of the fun here is that some drinks trigger a special effect when you order them. Order a Krakatoa Punch and watch the volcano outside the window (a screen displaying a volcano) erupt. Order a HippopotoMai-Tai and two gunshots will be "fired" onto the ceiling. The effects certainly make this bar a Disneyland for adults, so enjoy the ride.
disneyland.disney.go.com/dining/disneyland-hotel/trader-sams/
1150 Magic Way, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
Sunken Harbor Club (Brooklyn, NY)
Modeled to look like the hull of a sunken ship, Sunken Harbor Club is located on the second floor of Gage & Tollner in Brooklyn. The sounds of crashing waves add to the whole effect. The bar started as a pop-up and the success led to the opening of its current location.
The drinks are excellent, but the bar doesn't take itself too seriously. With all the craft cocktail bars in the city, Sunken Harbor is the place to have fun with good drinks and a fun atmosphere. The menu offers plenty of options organized by strength. There's also a small but solid food menu.
sunkenharbor.club
372 Fulton St 2nd Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201
(347) 689-3677
Latitude 29 (New Orleans, LA)
Latitude 29 in New Orleans is not just a bar, but a full-service restaurant. It was opened by tiki historian and author of multiple books on tropical drinks, Jeff "Beachbum" Berry. Located right in the French Quarter, Latitude 29 is a must-visit while in New Orleans.
While the decor is unmistakably tiki, the aesthetics is less maximalist than a lot of tiki bars. The food menu is ever-changing with vegan and gluten-free options. Latitude 29's eponymous cocktail consists of 8-year-old Demerara rum, passionfruit puree, house-made Madagascar vanilla syrup, orange, pineapple, and lemon. You can't go wrong with any cocktail here, though, from the Ponchartrain Pearl Diver to the bar's version of the Zombie cocktail.
latitude29nola.com
321 N Peters St, New Orleans, LA 70130
(504) 609-3811
Smuggler's Cove (San Francisco, CA)
Smuggler's Cove was the first solo project from rum and cocktail expert Martin Cate, who also co-owns other bars on this list including Hale Pele and False Idol. The bar has won multiple awards as America's Best Cocktail and one of the best cocktail bars in the world since it opened in 2009. A vanguard of tiki craft cocktails back in the day, Smuggler's Cove remains a bar worth seeking out even to this day.
The bar has a large cocktail menu and an even larger rum selection. With over 1300 rums, Smuggler's Cove has the largest rum selection in the country. Of course, it's not just about the quantity. More than 15 years later, fans agree that Smuggler's Cove still makes excellent cocktails (even if the line to get in remains just as long).
smugglerscovesf.com
650 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 869-1900
La Mariana Sailing Club (Honolulu, HI)
La Mariana Sailing Club is (sadly) the last of Honolulu's old-school tiki bars. The bar/restaurant has been open since 1957 and was featured on the TV show "Hawaii Five-0." Unlike the newer tiki bars that focus on craft cocktails and innovative menus, you will only find a small menu of classics here. What it may lack in novelty, La Mariana makes up for it with the nostalgia and dive bar prices. It's also known for its classic Mai Tais and it's certainly one of the best spots to get a glass on the island. As a bonus, La Mariana also serves some good food alongside the drinks, with a large menu ranging from coconut shrimp to seafood pasta to burgers.
la-mariana-sailing.club
50 Sand Island Access Rd, Honolulu, HI 96819
(808) 848-2800
Inside Passage (Seattle, WA)
The first thing you notice after entering Inside Passage is the giant octopus hanging from the ceiling. Its name is Kiki. Inside Passage is one of the progressive bars that calls itself tropical rather than tiki. The bar opts for nautical-themed decor rather than the typical Polynesian theme, but you'd find the same sense of immersive experience and great tropical drinks.
There are a number of drinks worth trying from the menu. The namesake cocktail is one for the herbal liqueur lover, made with a blend of rums, passionfruit, herbal liqueur that is probably chartreuse, and lime. Inside Passage may also have some of the most fun non-alcoholic drinks, including one served in a rice cooker.
insidepassageseattle.com
1108 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 583-7177
Max's South Seas Hideaway (Grand Rapids, MI)
An oasis that's a true hideaway in the middle of Michigan, Max's South Seas Hideaway is a two-story tropical estate that tiki lovers from around the country willingly trek to. The bar isn't just a passion project of bar owner Mark Sellers with veteran mixologist Martin Cate, but also tiki craftsman Gecko.
The cocktail menu has a good selection of well-executed drinks inspired by tiki bars from around the world, and guests mention that the food is equally good. The Aloha Hour on weekdays offers select cocktails for just $8. Not in Milwaukee for long? Max's has canned tiki cocktails you can grab to-go.
maxstiki.com
58 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 551-0016
Mai-Kai (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
Mai-Kai is a Polynesian-themed restaurant in Fort Lauderdale that opened back in 1956. It's more than just a restaurant or bar, though, as Mai-Kai holds a nightly Polynesian-themed performance dating back to 1961. Despite not being a craft-focused bar, Mai-Kai still offers a lot of options from behind the bar.
The menu is divided into mild, medium, and strong drinks and there are solid options in each category. Just choose based on the night you plan to have. For a really good time, order the mystery drink that serves four people. If you're not interested in the show, Mai-Kai also has a happy hour with 50% off select food and drinks from the bar areas until 7 p.m. daily.
maikai.com
3599 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 563-3272
Hale Pele (Portland, OR)
Many would agree that Hale Pele is the best tiki bar in Portland, Oregon. It's also considered one of the best cocktail bars in the city. The bar combines the right amount of kitsch and theatrics with the craft and care it puts into its cocktails.
According to Hawaiian legends, Pele is the goddess of fire and volcano, so it's no surprise that quite a few of the drinks from its large menu are served flaming. No complaints here, pyrotechnics always make for a more fun night. It's not just for show, the cocktails are also well executed with fresh fruit juices and higher-end rums. If you need something to soak up the drinks, Hale Pele also has a full food menu.
halepele.com
2733 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 662-8454
Lei Low (Houston, TX)
Lei Low hides in the corner of a strip mall in Houston's Greater Heights neighborhood. To find it, look for a mural that says Aloha and a door with a green neon sign that says "RUM" above it. Inside, you'll find yourself at a dimly lit tropical beach bar with bamboo walls and island-themed imagery.
Lei Low opened in 2014 and more than a year later, it's become a staple in Houston. The bar also bills itself as a neighborhood bar. It's a small bar with friendly bartenders, a chill vibe, and good drinks at reasonable prices. If you happen to be in Houston on Wednesdays, all classic cocktails are $8 all night.
leilowbar.com
6412 N Main St C, Houston, TX 77009
(713) 380-2968