The 20 Best Tiki Bars In America

Tiki bars have seen a resurgence in popularity since the '90s with new bars opening nationwide. For many, the love for tiki bars can be attributed to escapism, a way to feel like you're on a tropical getaway without leaving the city. Tiki culture even inspired Trader Joe's, the popular grocery store chain. The controversy surrounding the cultural appropriation in tiki bars has also surfaced in the past few years, and many bars are now more conscious of not using barware and decor depicting Polynesian gods, opting instead for tropical and nautical imagery.

What makes a good tiki bar isn't just the tropical drinks, but everything else that makes for the complete experience. There's the decor, the music, not to mention the fun and colorful tiki mugs. There are old bars that stay true to its history and new bars that push the envelope. This list is a mix of both old-school tiki bars that still hold a special place in tiki lovers' hearts and new ones that are creating an immersive experience with decor that goes all-out and well-crafted cocktails.