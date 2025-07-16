7 Must-Have Canned Foods And 7 To Avoid In Your Pantry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you live in an area of the country that sees severe weather, like winter storms, then you probably keep a well-stocked food pantry. And while the three-day supply is recommended by emergency preparation experts like those at FEMA, you may decide that you would like to keep a food supply that lasts a little bit longer than that, like for six months or more.

Keeping a six-month supply helps not only with emergencies but also with budgeting. If you haven't heard of the concept of shopping from your pantry, it basically means that you keep enough food in the pantry so that you can create meals for weeks without actually going to the grocery store. The longer you can do this, the more money you can potentially save because you're not buying stuff at the last minute. This process starts with some must-have canned pantry essentials. From there, you'll build your family's menus around them.

To accomplish this goal, it would be helpful for you to know which canned foods last in the pantry for up to six months or more and which ones won't. This isn't to say that some of the items on the second list shouldn't be in your pantry. Rather, the foods on your "avoid" list just can't make up the bulk of your pantry prep. Without further ado, here are seven canned foods you should keep in your pantry and seven you should avoid.