The Affordable Alternative For Expensive Caviar In A Pinch

While we certainly think that tobiko will do in a pinch, there's really no substitute for caviar. Because of that, you'll need to set your expectations for what tobiko is and what it isn't. Caviar comes from sturgeon and, unlike flying fish, sturgeon can grow to be massive. The Atlantic sturgeon can grow up to 14 feet in length, compared with the average 7 to 12 inches for a flying fish. Not only that, but the female sturgeon must be fully mature before harvesting the caviar, and that can take up to 15 years. All in all, caviar is a time-intensive labor of love. Flying fish, meanwhile, only live about five years, so maturation occurs much sooner.

From a taste standpoint, there are some distinct differences. Caviar has a rich, buttery flavor and produces a smooth bite. Then there's the cost. To put things into perspective, the world's most expensive caviar can cost over $100,000 (hard to believe caviar actually used to be considered peasant food). Tobiko, meanwhile, costs upward of around $56 for about 17 ounces. So, while tobiko is not an everyday splurge, it certainly isn't the investment that caviar is.

Since there is a high cost to consuming caviar due to the painstaking procurement method, there is considered to be a proper way to eat caviar. It is often served with as few other ingredients as possible and eaten with a mother-of-pearl or glass utensil (never metal) to allow its flavors to stand out. Meanwhile, tobiko is usually served as an accompaniment to enhance the flavors of other ingredients.