The Unique Flavor Profile Of Tobiko Explained

Almost everyone has heard of caviar but it is just one of many different types of fish roe. From shrimp roe to salmon eggs, the world of fish roe is a flavorful deep dive well worth exploring. One of the easiest ways to find fish roe is by visiting sushi restaurants, where these fish eggs come in all shapes, sizes, and even colors.

One of the most common types of fish roe at sushi restaurants is tobiko. Also known as flying fish roe, tobiko is a small, orange roe often used as a topping or garnish in Japanese cuisine, specifically on raw fish dishes. It is savory and salty in flavor with a small hint of sweetness; it has also been described as tasting similar to seaweed.

Although tobiko typically comes in an orange color, this roe can actually be found in several colors, each with their own unique flavor. These colors range from red to black; sometimes, tobiko can even be found in a golden color! However, the orange color with an oceanic, salty flavor is considered the most common and classic form of tobiko.