The World's Most Expensive Caviar Can Cost Over $10,000

Caviar is a food that has accumulated a unique mythology around it. From its unusual origins as peasant food in the 12th century to the strange reason why caviar is not considered vegetarian, caviar is truly one of the most interesting foods in the world. It is also notoriously expensive.

Generally speaking, caviar is already well-known as a luxury item in the culinary world. Some types of caviar are costlier than others, with the world's most expensive caviar coming with a price tag of over $20,000 per kilogram. The variety that can boast this distinction is Beluga caviar, sometimes known as "white gold caviar."

While any container of this coveted sturgeon roe will cost you a pretty penny, the price of Beluga caviar can vary. Certain types of Beluga caviar, like the Iranian Beluga caviar, are sold for a higher price and are renowned for their rich taste. Generally speaking, Beluga caviar is known for tasting buttery and creamy, making it loved by connoisseurs around the world.