A Tip To Easily Add A Colorful Twist To Your Homemade Pasta

Homemade pasta dough might seem like more commitment than you're ready for right now, but believe it or not, it's actually pretty simple to make your own pasta from scratch. If you're taking a stab at date night dinner at home, why not serve up a plate of pink penne or red rigatoni? To give noodles a beautiful boost without food coloring, you can incorporate vibrant veggies, herbs, or spices into your raw dough.

Spinach is a popular ingredient for green noodles, beets or tomatoes yield shades of red, squash makes it orange, and saffron turns noodles yellow. You might have even tried jet black pasta at your favorite Italian spot; the deep color comes from squid or cuttlefish ink. If you'd rather snag some spaghetti at the store, you can also create a colorful meal with a bright sauce such as a blend of beets and goat cheese. The result is a tangy, crayon-colored coating to boost your noodles.