This 2-Ingredient Homemade Pasta Is Too Easy Not To Try

Even some of the most adept home chefs don't attempt to make their own fresh pasta. Often, it takes a lot of time and effort, or you might think you need the hands of a nonna who's been making pasta since she could say "mangia!" But you can whip up delicious, homemade pasta with just a humble food processor and two ingredients: flour and spinach. Popeye would be pleased.

Of course, since they're the only ingredients, the kind of flour and spinach you use is of the utmost importance. Italian 00 flour is the ideal type to use for this and most other homemade pastas, since it's the style of Italian flour with the finest grind. As for the greens, it's important to use washed and thoroughly dried, ready-to-eat baby spinach. (If your spinach is wet, the dough will be too soft and won't come together.) If you can only find mature spinach, make sure you cut off the thick stalks before using.

The unlikely duo of flour and spinach converge in holy matrimony to make a dough that's bright green, packed with nutrients, and can be turned into fettuccine, lasagna sheets, or any other shape you'd like! (Just maybe not the world's oldest pasta shape.) Plus, this dough is suitable for vegans — thanks to the extra moisture in the spinach, there's no need for any eggs.

