9 Absolute Best Cocktail Bars In Mexico City
In a world-class culinary destination as vibrant as Mexico City, it should come as no surprise that there are some seriously cool bars where you can get your drink on. The city is home to a wide variety of watering holes, from casual cantinas to award-winning craft cocktail joints and trendy speakeasy-style spots. Many showcase Mexican spirits and ingredients, and have bartenders who push the envelope to create inventive cocktails you won't find anywhere else.
Over the past 15 years or so, Mexico City's bar scene has exploded, with a growing number of places embracing masterful mixology and drawing global attention. Many credit Licorería Limantour with kickstarting the movement when it began serving craft cocktails, often with a distinctly Mexican twist, in 2011. Other bars soon followed suit, and today the city is home to numerous establishments that regularly appear on the World's 50 Best Bars and North America's 50 Best Bars lists.
Wondering which hotspots should be on your list? We rounded up nine of Mexico City's top bars based on personal experience, customer reviews, expert rankings, and overall buzz. These are the places that both locals and visitors rave about for top-tier cocktail programs, welcoming atmospheres, and creative takes on classic and contemporary drinks. Cheers, or as they say in Mexico, "Salud!"
1. Handshake
You can't talk about Mexico City's best bars without a mention of Handshake. The establishment ranked number one on the World's 50 Best Bar list in 2024 and earned the title again in 2025. It also holds the top spot on The Best Bar in North America 2025 and The Best Bar in Mexico 2025. So, what is it that makes Handshake so appealing?
Located in the NH Hotel in Colonia Juárez, Handshake can be identified by a single number 13 over the door. Step inside, and you find yourself in a 1920s-style space decked out in black and gold Art Deco motifs. Grab a seat at the bar and you can watch the bartenders craft unique creations like the Once Upon a Time in Oaxaca made with mezcal that's infused with absinthe and mint for up to eight hours, clarified with milk for another eight hours, then served with a flaming top.
It's the attention to detail that sets Handshake Speakeasy apart from its competition. Take, for example, the on-site lab where bartenders constantly test new flavors and techniques, and the cold line on the bar that helps keep your cocktail chilled throughout every sip. Add friendly, knowledgeable bartenders and chic vibes, and it's easy to see why this place books out fast and has a 90-minute time limit for each seating. Early reservations are highly recommended.
C. Amberes 65, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
2. Tlecān
If you want to delve deeper into the world of Mexican spirits, Tlecān is your spot. Behind the bar, you'll find a wide range of top-notch mezcals alongside small-batch distillates like raicilla and sotol. If you're not sure about a specific spirit, the bartenders are happy to chat and fill you in on everything you need to know about sotol or which sangrita goes best with bacanora. The bar can get busy, but that doesn't stop the staff from providing stellar service.
In addition to offering different spirits from around the country, Tlecān also has an interesting cocktail menu that puts modern spins on classic cocktails like the negroni, paloma, and piña colada. Many feature mezcal and local ingredients like cinnamon, cacao, and Mexican coffee. There are also fermented drinks like tejuino and tepache on offer, as well as Mexican craft beers like Piedra Lisa and Icono. Order a michelada, and it will come with house-made Clamato juice.
Tlecān receives plenty of accolades from guests and international award organizations. It ranks number three in North America's 50 Best Bars list. Yet, that doesn't mean the staff is content to rest on their laurels. As one Google reviewer said, "Tlecān is one of the rare "over-hyped" bars that lives up to the hype and doesn't let it impact the service or vibes." Many say the staff go out of their way to make sure drinks and snacks are refilled and that the cocktails are inventive and delicious.
+52 55 1334 4745
Av. Álvaro Obregón 228-Local 2, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
3. Bar Mauro
Coming in at number 14 on North America's 50 Best Bars list, Bar Mauro is a stylish spot that pays homage to Italian cocktail culture. There's a long bar you can sidle up to that's lined with a variety of aperitifs like Campari and Lillet, among other liquors. There are also intimate tables set against sleek green-tiled walls. This is the kind of spot where you can settle in for a while, sipping expertly crafted cocktails and snacking on tasty eats like charcuterie and cheese.
Bar Mauro has won several awards for its creative cocktails. You can opt for something fresh and fruity like the Mango Salad with Patrón Cristalino tequila, mango, tomato water, and vanilla, or something delicate and layered like the Negroni 1929 with gin, Campari, and Rosso Vermouth garnished with strawberry and cocoa nibs. The bar also offers enticing non-alcoholic options like peach and jasmine soda.
Guests have overwhelmingly great things to say about Bar Mauro. Take, for example, one Google reviewer who said, "Bar Mauro might be the best bar I've ever been to. Vibes are 11 out of 10. The drinks are inspiring in the best way ... creative, fun, and just so damn good." People love that the atmosphere is laid back and that it feels trendy without being pretentious. Some say it's a great date night spot because it's cozy and the music is set to the perfect volume so that you can still have a conversation.
Tabasco 149, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
4. Café Tacobar
Have you ever walked into a bar for the first time and immediately felt like a regular? That's the vibe you get at Café Tacobar, a cozy hole-in-the-wall hangout where you can grab a barstool and sip on a cold cerveza or cocktail as you chat to the bartender. Chances are, that very well may be the charismatic owner, Khristian de la Torre. Like the name of the bar suggests, you can also try various types of tacos, including vegetarian options.
Café Tacobar may be super chill, but the cocktails are anything but basic. Tell the bartender what your preferred flavors are, and they can whip you up something creative, like a Salmoncito made with gin, Campari, grapefruit juice, and tonic water. If cocktails aren't your style, there are also beers and wines, as well as non-boozy beverages like espresso drinks and Electrolit (perfect for hydrating if you're hungover).
It's hard to say what guests love best about Café Tacobar because so many people rave about so many things. People love that the staff make you feel at home, and the drinks get top marks for being flavorful and unique. Then there are the tacos that many say are phenomenal. Even better, there are two locations in Colonia Roma (one in the north and one in the south), both of which offer similar vibes.
Av Oaxaca 12, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX Mexico
Campeche 122-Local C, Roma Sur, Cuauhtémoc, 06760 Ciudad de México, CDMX Mexico
5. Baltra
Classy and comfortable at the same time, Baltra is a small bar in the leafy Condesa neighborhood. It's named after one of the Galápagos Islands and leans into the Darwinian naturalist theme with butterflies and beetles mounted in frames on the walls and nautical decor pieces like ship clocks and knotted rope. There are cozy nooks to settle into that are perfect for catching up with friends over craft cocktails.
Baltra's cocktail menu changes regularly and often takes on themes. You might find cocktails centered around specific ingredients like strawberry or rice, or find that the menu is set up like a travel log with cocktails designed to quash jetlag or encourage conversations with strangers in a new place. Interesting ingredients can include cold brew coffee, clarified tomato, purple basil, and butter fat wash.
With its cozy atmosphere, great mix of clientele, and imaginative drinks, it's easy to see why Baltra earned the 20th place on North America's 50 Best Bars list. One Google reviewer said, "It's got that effortlessly cool energy — nothing pretentious, just really good vibes." The staff also does a great job of recommending drinks based on your tastes, and the cocktails are well-balanced and presented beautifully. Space is somewhat limited, so you might want to make a reservation to ensure you snag a sofa.
+52 55 5264 1279
Iztaccihuatl 36D, Colonia Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
6. Bijou Drinkery Room
It's all about fun and whimsy at Bijou Drinkery Room, a speakeasy-style bar hidden in the Colegio Superior de Gastronomía. The space is pretty luxe with velvet curtains, plush benches, and a bar backsplash of jewel-toned stained glass. There's no sign to point you in the right direction, but once you arrive at the location, a host will pick you up and usher you in through the secret door.
Once seated, you can order from the extravagant cocktail menu or create your own drink using a Rubik's cube. This playful drink-builder features tiles labelled with different spirits, as well as various flavors and textures. For example, you could choose tequila with creamy passionfruit notes or umami flavors and bubbles. Once you make your picks on the cube, the bartenders will whip you up something that hits those notes. It's a fun and interactive way to experience something utterly unique.
Bijou has only been open for a short time, but it's already managed to garner international attention, placing number 34 on North America's 50 Best Bars list in 2025. Guests praise it for its stylish set-up, lively ambiance, and the uniqueness of its cocktail program. And, as one Google reviewer said, "Bartenders are truly passionate and skilled; every cocktail combination we tried (both from the seasonal menu and from the cube) was masterful."
+52 525 574 5249
Av Sonora 189 -B, Hipódromo, Cuauhtémoc, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
7. Hanky Panky
Founded in 2016, award-winning Hanky Panky was one of the forerunners of the now-popular speakeasy-style bar movement in CDMX. It's named after a cocktail created by Ada Coleman, who was the first female head bartender at the American Bar in London's Savoy Hotel. Hanky Panky has made the World's 50 Best Bars and North America's 50 Best Bars lists and consistently gets praise for its tasty cocktails and convivial atmosphere. It's a bit hard to find, as it's hidden behind a taco shop, but many say it's well worth the search.
Hanky Panky takes inspiration from Mexican and global flavors, as well as recipes from world-renowned bartenders, to craft cocktails that go big on flavor. For example, the Guelaguetza pays tribute to Oaxaca with espadín mezcal, red pepper liquor, and mole syrup, while the Parisian Bloom gives a nod to French desserts with its combo of vodka, prosecco, and apple-pear milk punch. You can also try the signature Hanky Panky with gin fat-washed with cocoa, vermouth with peppers, and Branca mint.
It should be noted that Hanky Panky is pretty snug, so you might find that you're seated at a table with other guests. However, most visitors don't seem to mind, as it's a great way to meet new people. It also gives you the chance to scope out what other people are ordering and decide whether you want to indulge in different cocktails or try bar bites like shrimp tempura or salty caramel sundae with popcorn.
Turín 52, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
8. Rayo
Rayo is another top-notch Mexico City bar where you can sample a wide range of Mexican spirits like top-shelf tequilas, mezcals, bacanoras, sotols, and raicillas. The name means "lightning" in Spanish, and it refers to the legend of the goddess Mayahuel, who took on the form of an agave plant when she came down to Earth. During a storm, she was struck by lightning, and the liquid that was released became the basis for all agave spirits. Rayo celebrates the legend with cocktails that honor Mexico's heritage.
The cocktail menu at Rayo offers up an array of flavors to suit all palates. You can opt for something slightly sweet and earthy like the Mazapan Old Fashioned with Jameson and Buffalo Trace infused with dried fruits, nuts, spices, Amaro Averna, bitters, and Drambuie. If you're after something fresh, the Puntas y Colas includes mezcal and sotol with cactus fruit, yuzu, carrot, and celery vinegar.
Can't decide what to order? Consider trying one of Rayo's mini cocktail flights. There are also bar snacks on offer like brisket sliders, duck tacos, and tlacoyitos stuffed with beans and served with pico de gallo, roasted marrow, cheese, and martajada green sauce. The stellar food and drinks have earned Rayo countless accolades from guests and landed the bar fifth place in the North America's 50 Best Bars list 2024.
+52 55 689 1234
Salamanca 85, Col. Roma, Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
9. Licorería Limantour
Last but certainly not least in our list of must-visit bars in Mexico City is Licorería Limantour. This is the spot that kicked off the city's obsession with craft cocktails, and it's still going strong. There are two locations: one in Polanco and one in Roma. Both offer lively tunes, along with fun beverages made with fruit juices, spices, herbs, tinctures, and flavored sodas. Light bites like guacamole, croquettes, and pibil fried chicken are also on offer.
When in Mexico, it makes sense to quaff tequila-based cocktails, and Limantour has several that go beyond your classic flavored margarita. The Watermelon Cooler is perfect for beating the summer heat with its fresh mix of tequila, fino sherry, watermelon, and agave syrup. The Margarita al Pastor is another popular choice made with blanco tequila, Cointreau, Taco Mix, lime juice, pineapple, and cilantro salt. There are also gin, rum, vodka, whisky, and mezcal cocktails.
Licorería Limantour has been listed several times on the World's 50 Best Bar list and currently ranks as number nine on North America's 50 Best Bars list. According to guests, it's a winner for its experimental drinks bursting with interesting flavors, attentive service, a bustling atmosphere, and all-around good vibes.
+52 55 5264 4122
Av. Álvaro Obregón 106, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Oscar Wilde 9, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Methodology
Mexico City has so many stellar bars that choosing just nine to highlight was no easy task. To narrow down the best of the best, we relied on our own experiences, as well as guest reviews on platforms like Yelp, Google reviews, and Reddit. In addition, we looked at accolades from acclaimed awards organizations like the World's 50 Best Bars and North America's 50 Best Bars.
The criteria we looked for included inviting ambiance, great service, and — of course — creative cocktails that taste amazing and are executed well. Some spots also got bonus points for having top-notch bar bites. Obviously, taste is subjective, and people have different ideas about what constitutes a really great cocktail bar. However, these are the bars in Mexico City that garner the lion's share of positive reviews from locals, visitors, and judging panels alike.