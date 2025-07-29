9 Absolute Best Cocktail Bars In Mexico City

In a world-class culinary destination as vibrant as Mexico City, it should come as no surprise that there are some seriously cool bars where you can get your drink on. The city is home to a wide variety of watering holes, from casual cantinas to award-winning craft cocktail joints and trendy speakeasy-style spots. Many showcase Mexican spirits and ingredients, and have bartenders who push the envelope to create inventive cocktails you won't find anywhere else.

Over the past 15 years or so, Mexico City's bar scene has exploded, with a growing number of places embracing masterful mixology and drawing global attention. Many credit Licorería Limantour with kickstarting the movement when it began serving craft cocktails, often with a distinctly Mexican twist, in 2011. Other bars soon followed suit, and today the city is home to numerous establishments that regularly appear on the World's 50 Best Bars and North America's 50 Best Bars lists.

Wondering which hotspots should be on your list? We rounded up nine of Mexico City's top bars based on personal experience, customer reviews, expert rankings, and overall buzz. These are the places that both locals and visitors rave about for top-tier cocktail programs, welcoming atmospheres, and creative takes on classic and contemporary drinks. Cheers, or as they say in Mexico, "Salud!"