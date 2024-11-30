14 Mezcals You Should Add To Your Liquor Cabinet
Tequila may be Mexico's most well-known spirit, but many Mexican spirit connoisseurs will tell you that mezcal is much more interesting. While both spirits are made from agave, there are some significant differences between tequila and mezcal. For one, tequila can only be made with cultivated Blue Weber agave. Mezcal can be made from 40 different kinds of cultivated or wild agave, which gives producers more freedom to create unique artisan spirits with distinct flavor profiles.
In terms of taste, mezcal tends to be earthier and smokier than tequila. That's because the agave piñas are roasted in underground fire pits instead of steamed as they usually are with tequila. In addition, mezcal is often aged in glass or clay containers to preserve the agave flavors, while tequila must be aged in wood barrels. Mezcal producers who want to get creative can add ingredients like fruit, spices, and meat in the final distillation, which is something you don't often see with tequila.
With so many variations of mezcal on the market, it can be difficult to know which ones are worth adding to your liquor cabinet. That's where experts can help. We spoke to bartenders, spirits educators, and mezcal producers to get the low-down on the best mezcals for first-time sippers and fanatics alike. These are their top picks for some truly incredible mezcals.
Cinco Sentidos Espadín Capón
Cinco Sentidos represents five small-scale mezcal producers from five different regions. Each master distiller uses unique techniques that give their expressions distinctive flavors. If you're new to Cinco Sentidos or mezcal in general, Jason Parr, bartender and mezcal expert at The Mothership, recommends the Espadín Capón made by mezcalero Alberto Martinez in Santa Catarina Albarradas, Oaxaca.
Espadín is one of the most common types of agave used for mezcal because it's a hardy plant that can grow in varied environments. It also has a high sugar content, which makes it perfect for creating spirits. Cinco Sentidos Espadín Capón is made from espadín agave, but it stands out from other espadín mezcals in a few different ways.
Parr told Chowhound, "It's made using the capón method, where the plant's stalk is cut near harvest, allowing sugars to return to the plant. This results in a rich, fruity body." Martinez also ferments the agave juice with bark from the tepehuaje tree and distills the mezcal twice in clay pots. This adds herbal and mineral notes to the spirit. Overall, it's a clean-tasting mezcal that's sweet, slightly savory, and earthy.
Mezcal Del Maguey Pechuga
If you're looking for a unique-tasting mezcal, consider a pechuga mezcal. Like other mezcals, it's made by roasting agave piñas and extracting, fermenting, and distilling the juice. However, after the second distillation, extra ingredients are added to the still, one of which is meat. Usually, it's chicken or turkey breast (pechuga), but it could also be deer, rabbit, or lamb. As the meat hangs from the still, the steam cooks it, causing the juices to drip into the mezcal. Other flavor enhancers can include fruits, grains, and spices.
Bartender Vincent Mina of Tequila Barrel, a tequila and mezcal cocktail lounge in the Sky River Casino, told us one of his favorite hidden gem mezcals is the Del Maguey Pechuga Mezcal. It features Minero mezcal (espadín mezcal from Santa Catarina Minas, Oaxaca) flavored with a whole chicken breast. Mina said, "Similar to traditional Hispanic or Hawaiian-style meat smoking — where they bury the meat underground and cover it with leaves — you get a distinct smoky flavor that also picks up other subtle notes from the variety of ingredients used." The result is a one-of-a-kind mezcal that offers hints of fruit, charred wood, and meat.
Mezcal Vago Elote
Mezcal Vago is another company that represents small-scale mezcal producers from different regions in the state of Oaxaca. Temo and Mateo Garcia are the sons of the late master mezcalero Aquilino García, who was one of the founders of Mezcal Vago. Today, the brothers produce some truly unique mezcals under the name Hijos de Aquilino. One of their most interesting creations is Mezcal Vago Elote, an espadín mezcal distilled with heirloom corn. Adding ingredients in the final distillation is common for "celebration" mezcals, and many believe that the Mezcal Vago Elote is worthy of celebration in and of itself.
VinoVoss AI sommelier ambassador and master mixologist Nikki Bonkowski told Chowhound that the addition of toasted corn in the second distillation adds sweetness to the typical smoky flavors you get from mezcal. "Not just any sweetness, think savory sweet. Like a toasted marshmallow or caramelized sugar," she said. "It's known for its prolonged finish that stays on your palate long enough for you to make this a slow sipper." You'll want to drink this mezcal the proper way in a cup or glass rather than mixing it in cocktails so that you can really savor the roasted corn and agave flavors.
Divino Maguey Tamarindo
One of the questions we asked the experts was which mezcals they turn to when they want something different from your run-of-the-mill mezcals. Joshua Becker, general manager at San Diego craft cocktail institution The Lion's Share, told us that his go-to mezcal when he wants something unconventional is the Divino Maguey Tamarindo. As he said, "It's wildly unique and crushable."
When shopping for mezcals, you might come across the term "abocado con" on some bottles. This means that the mezcal has been infused with additional ingredients after distillation. In the case of Divino Maguey Tamarindo, espadín mezcal gets an extra kick of flavor from tamarind and chilies. The tamarind gives it sweet notes that blend beautifully with the smokiness of the roasted agave and the spiciness of the chilies.
This is a great mezcal for sipping on its own or mixing into Mexican-inspired cocktails. For example, you could give your margaritas a smoky twist by swapping out the tequila for this flavorful mezcal. You could also make mezcalitas with mezcal, orange juice, lime juice, and orange liqueur served in a glass rimmed with spicy Tajín seasoning or sal de gusano (ground red maguey worms and salt).
Mezcal Vago Tobalá En Barro
Represented by Mezcal Vago, maestro mezcalero Tío Rey produces mezcal in the Sola de Vega region of Oaxaca. The area is home to a wide variety of agave including espadín, coyote, and tobalá. Tío Rey uses ancestral techniques to create his extraordinary Ensamble blends. The agave piñas are roasted in pits, mashed by hand, and distilled in clay pots. An agave leaf catches the condensed mezcal and channels it into the collection container. Each Ensamble blend is produced in small batches and never reproduced, making them hard to find but worth the effort to seek out.
Brett Anderson, group food and beverage director for the LINE Austin, told Chowhound one of his favorite top-tier mezcals is the Mezcal Vago Tobalá En Barro. This rare mezcal is made with mature tobalá agave that's harvested when the plants are 17 or 18 years old. The sweetness of the tobalá and ancestral techniques really shine through in this expression. "It's a punchy, sweet, fruity nose almost like strawberry shortcake with an extremely pleasant mouthfeel and just a touch of funkiness," Anderson said. If you come across a bottle, we recommend snapping it up while you still can.
Mezcal Amarás Espadín
Since 2010, Mezcal Amarás has been creating award-winning mezcals that are produced sustainably. The company works with maestro mezcaleros from Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Durango who use wild and cultivated agave to create a variety of mezcals. The expressions are wildly popular with mezcal fans not just for their flavor profiles, but also because of the company's environmental ethos and commitment to fair trade principles. For every agave plant that is harvested, Mezcal Amarás plants 10 more to ensure the mezcal-making traditions carry on well into the future. In addition, the company pays 20% over market for raw materials and labor.
One of Mezcal Amarás' top-selling mezcals is the Espadín. It's made with eight-year-old espadín agave from Oaxaca that's cooked with oak wood and fermented in pine wood vats. The result is a smooth, easy-drinking mezcal that offers hints of wood, fruit, and spice. It's a great entry-level mezcal because it's not overly smoky and pretty light on the palate. We've enjoyed it on its own and in cocktails and can attest it's great either way. If you're looking for an approachable mezcal that will appeal to many tastes, this is a good bet.
Mezcal Unión El Viejo
If you're in the process of building a mezcal collection, James Beard award-winning chef Iliana de la Vega of El Naranjo Mexican restaurant in Austin, Texas, told us the key is to have not just one, but several standout bottles. She said, "I think it's always a good idea to have a handful of options from the same producer." She recommends Mezcal Unión, a company that works with farmers and producers in Oaxaca to create artisanal mezcals. The company currently offers just two mezcals: Mezcal Unión Uno and Mezcal Unión El Viejo.
Although de la Vega is a fan of both expressions from Mezcal Unión, she recommends starting with El Viejo. It features a mix of espadín and tobalá agave that's aged between six and eight years. The blend of the two different agaves gives it an interesting texture and taste that's smooth, sweet, and slightly spicy. It's an easy-going mezcal that has just a touch of smoke and notes of stone, cinnamon, and orange peel. You can sip it neat to savor the unadulterated flavors, shake it up in a mezcalita, or have it in a smoky negroni on ice using the mezcal instead of gin.
Don Mateo Cupreata
Who says that starter mezcals have to be basic? Tom Brander, beverage manager at Wilder in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, recommended Don Mateo Cupreata for its decent price point, high quality, and interesting flavors. It's made by maestro mezcalero Emilio Vieyra Rangel, who harvests cupreata agave after it's matured for about six to nine years. The piñas are cooked in a volcanic stone oven in the ground and the juice is fermented in oak wood tanks and twice distilled. The end result is a bright, herbaceous mezcal with hints of pine, citrus, and smoke.
There are several things that set Don Mateo Cupreata apart from other mezcals in its price range. First, it's made in a pine forest in the mountains of Michoacán, which gives it a unique flavor. Then there is the agave. "This specific species of agave, cupreata, was on the verge of extinction until the Vieyra family revived it in their backyard," Brander said. "It has great earthy notes and a hint of smokiness." Plus, at about $75 a bottle, it's good value considering you're getting a high-quality mezcal that outshines many of the more common mainstream ones.
Mal Bien White Tape 100% Espadin
Mal Bien seeks out mezcaleros who use time-honored traditions to create artisan mezcals that are representative of the place and people they come from. The expressions are produced in Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Michoacán and each bottle states the name of the mezcalero behind the spirit. If you can only choose one, Carlos Kennedy-Lopez, lead bartender at Lolita in Midtown, New York City, highly recommends the Mal Bien White Tape 100% Espadin by Oscar Morales Garcia.
You might notice that the name on the bottle is Lucio Morales López. That would be Garcia's late father who created the original recipe. Garcia carries on his father's tradition, cooking espadín agave in earth pits, crushing it with a stone tahona wheel, fermenting it in pine, and distilling it in copper pots. "It carries gentle smoke as it has been cooked with encino (oak) and white pine. It also brings a subtle mesquite quality," Kennedy-Lopez said. "It's a crowd-pleaser — works great in cocktails, and stands up on its own neat or on the rocks."
Gracios a Dios Tobalá
Gracios a Dios is interesting in that the company works with just one maestro mezcalero. Oscar Hernandez Santiago is a fourth-generation mezcalero who works his magic in his palenque in Santiago Matatlan in the central valley of Oaxaca. He creates a wide range of expressions including classic espadín mezcal, fruit-infused mezcal, and mezcals made with less common agave varietals like tepeztate, cupreata, coyote, and cuishe.
Diana Novak is the national director of Craft Spirits Education at Palm Bay International and is well-versed in Gracios a Dios' expressions. Her personal favorite is the Tobalá. It starts with wild tobalá agave that's aged at least 13 years. The piñas are cooked in an earth oven, fermented in pine wood vats, and distilled in copper stills. Novak said, "The flavor of the wild tobalá offers delicate and soft smoke, notes of chocolate and dried fruits, and rounded elements of tobacco and earth. It has a delicate texture and a longer finish." It works well neat and paired with a variety of foods. Novak prefers it with dessert as a delicious way to close a meal.
5 Sentidos Pichomel
Looking for a top-tier mezcal to splurge on? Erika Fajilagot, head bartender at Cat Bite Club in Singapore recommends Cinco Sentidos Pichomel. This unique expression is made by husband and wife team Atelo Ramirez and Laura Arriaga using rare pichomel agave from Reyes Metzontla, Puebla. The agave piñas are roasted underground, then hand-smashed and the juice is fermented and distilled in clay pots. It was a very limited release, so you won't see too many bottles of the Pichomel floating around. As Fajilagot said, "This mezcal is incredibly special."
You can sense the care and time that goes into creating this mezcal upon opening the bottle. On the nose, it's herbaceous and floral with hints of green pepper and bananas. Take a sip and you'll be treated to an explosion of flavors. Fajilagot describes the palate as layers of dark fruit, spice, and cacao. In addition, she said, "There's a soft floral quality, almost like lavender or wildflowers, and with just the right touch of smoke to balance everything out." The complexity makes this a mezcal that you'll want to sip slowly and perhaps only pull out for special occasions.
Mal Bien Alto
Many of the mezcals you come across in the United States and even within Mexico are made in the state of Oaxaca. However, mezcal can be produced in nine Mexican states. Mezcal-making traditions and techniques vary from state to state, so you can find some interesting expressions that are quite different from the typical Oaxacan-style mezcals. If you want to sample an intriguing mezcal that offers fresh mineral flavors along with fruit and smoke, Erika Fajilagot recommends Mal Bien Alto.
Mezcalero Isidro Rodríguez Montoya comes from the small town of Río de Parras in Michoacán where all of the residents are connected to mezcal-making in some way. To create Mal Bien Alto, Montoya uses alto agave and processes it using artisanal techniques that shine through in the final product. "It's open fermented in limestone with spring water which gives it minerality and freshness and the natural sweetness coming from hand-mashing," Fajilagot said. Montoya also adds pulque, the fermented sap of the agave plant, to help it ferment faster. This takes away some of the funk you get with other mezcals and results in a light, clean-tasting mezcal with notes of sour plum, watermelon, and green wood.
The Lost Explorer Espadín
The Lost Explorer is all about hand-crafted Mexican spirits. To create its mezcals, the company works with maestro mezcalero Fortino Ramos to create three different expressions, each with a unique flavor profile and smoke level. You can opt for the Espadín, Tobalá, or Salmiana. Vincent Mina serves all three of The Lost Explorer's expressions at the Tequila Barrel, but his personal favorite is the Espadín. In his opinion, it's perfect for both mezcal lovers and those who are new to the spirit.
The Lost Explorer Espadín is made with espadín agave from the Valles Centrales region of Oaxaca. The agave is harvested when it's eight years old and at its ripest. The piñas are roasted in a fire pit, chopped, and double distilled. The flavor is fruity with hints of wood, red apple, and smoke. Mina likes that the flavors aren't as in-your-face as some other mezcals can be. "This one in particular is not as smoky. It's more tame and mild," he said. "This is a good bang for your buck and showcases mezcal well."
Desolas Mezcal
There's a common misconception that all mezcals are smoky. That's because most mezcals are made by roasting agave piñas in underground pits, which imparts the flavors of the burning wood into the fruit. While we personally love a smoky mezcal, we can understand how it might be off-putting for some people. The good news is there are several mezcals that aren't absolute smoke bombs. Enter Desolas Mezcal, a unique mezcal company from San Luis Potosí in northeastern Mexico.
Established in 2020, Desolas is a female-founded mezcal brand that does things differently from many other mezcal companies. For one, it uses 100% salmiana agave, which can take up to 25 years to fully mature. In addition, the agave piñas are roasted in an above-ground oven, so they're only lightly infused with smoke. GG Mirvis, CEO and co-founder of Desolas Mezcal told Chowhound, "It's great for people who are curious about mezcal but think they don't like it because of that smoky connotation." Instead of full-on smoke, you get fresh, nuanced flavors of ripe agave, citrus, and pepper on the palate and a smooth and balanced finish.