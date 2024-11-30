14 Mezcals You Should Add To Your Liquor Cabinet

Tequila may be Mexico's most well-known spirit, but many Mexican spirit connoisseurs will tell you that mezcal is much more interesting. While both spirits are made from agave, there are some significant differences between tequila and mezcal. For one, tequila can only be made with cultivated Blue Weber agave. Mezcal can be made from 40 different kinds of cultivated or wild agave, which gives producers more freedom to create unique artisan spirits with distinct flavor profiles.

In terms of taste, mezcal tends to be earthier and smokier than tequila. That's because the agave piñas are roasted in underground fire pits instead of steamed as they usually are with tequila. In addition, mezcal is often aged in glass or clay containers to preserve the agave flavors, while tequila must be aged in wood barrels. Mezcal producers who want to get creative can add ingredients like fruit, spices, and meat in the final distillation, which is something you don't often see with tequila.

With so many variations of mezcal on the market, it can be difficult to know which ones are worth adding to your liquor cabinet. That's where experts can help. We spoke to bartenders, spirits educators, and mezcal producers to get the low-down on the best mezcals for first-time sippers and fanatics alike. These are their top picks for some truly incredible mezcals.