Why Mexico City Is The Next World-Class Culinary Destination, According To David Chang

Mexico City may be a more recent gastronomic contender, but it remains deeply connected to its origins. For centuries, generations of cooks have preserved ancestral techniques and recipes, passed down from indigenous peoples and influenced by Spanish colonial heritage. Traditional methods, like nixtamalizing corn or grinding spices with a molcajete, remain the foundation of many dishes served today.

Yet, Mexico City has emerged on the global stage because of its willingness to embrace creativity and transformation. Young chefs trained both locally and abroad are redefining what Mexican cuisine can be by blending time-honored traditions with progressive techniques and global flavors. Enrique Olvera exemplifies this balance with Pujol's approach to the classic birria taco. Traditionally, birria stew is made from slow-cooked goat, lamb, or sometimes beef. Olvera is making it with mussels. "We still like to play around a bit, but we are also very happy with not creating and just serving plates that are delicious," Olvera said.

In Bon Appétit's Mexico City guide, it's noted that around the corner from the city's Michelin-star restaurants, taquerias continue to serve both tourists and locals traditional foods like cochinita pibil and bean-smeared tostadas. Lunch counters known as fondas offer daily specials that are fresh, hearty, and affordable. Often tucked inside bustling public markets, fondas remain a popular lunch spot for workers and are essential to the city's vibrant ecosystem. In Mexico City, heritage and modernity coexist naturally.

As David Chang said, "Mexico City has got it going on." It's a place where deep-rooted tradition meets daring creativity, making it one of the most intriguing culinary destinations in the world.