There Actually Is A Difference Between Mixologists And Bartenders

Have you ever taken a sip of a craft cocktail or mixed drink while dining out and immediately thought to yourself, "Who came up with this masterpiece?" Though you could glance over at the bar, the person working behind it isn't necessarily the person who developed the drink recipe. And that illustrates the major difference between a bartender and a mixologist, with the former making a drink and the latter creating a drink.

Crafting cocktails can be just as complex as creating a food dish. There are plenty of types of alcohol to start with, as well as countless juices, syrups, and even herbs and other flavors that could potentially make their way into a drink — but ensuring every ingredient complements the others in way that creates balance can be difficult. A bartender might make drinks, but a mixologist crafts them. Although these are two different words, you've likely heard them interchanged at one time or another — and some would still argue that there isn't actually a difference.