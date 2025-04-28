The 21 Best Protein Bar Brands To Fuel Your Day

Protein has been a bit of a buzzword within the fitness and nutrition communities for a few years now, and there's good reason for it on both ends: Strength athletes perform best with extra protein intake, and protein-forward diets tend to be the easiest way to keep up a healthy lifestyle. That's because many protein-rich foods like yogurt, salmon, and eggs are both nutritious and satiating, meaning you can feel fuller for longer with food that's truly good for you.

For some, high protein bars may be necessary in hitting ambitious protein goals, the double-digit amount of grams boosting daily intakes without needing to squeeze in an extra meal. For others, protein bars simply serve as a filling snack between meals, something to satisfy a sweet tooth while running errands or hitting the gym. Whatever the use, we know the packed rows of the snacking aisle can be overwhelming, so we rounded up 21 of the best protein bar brands to fuel your day so that you know what to reach for the next time you're browsing for a snack.