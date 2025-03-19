How Climate Change Is Seriously Affecting Winemaking In France

Climate change is transforming the planet, and the winemaking industry isn't an exception. With rising temperatures reaching new heights each year, vineyards around the world are getting seriously hit. Surely, you might find that hard to imagine if you've recently dined at one of the 19 best French restaurants in New York City and sipped on a glass (or perhaps several) of their exquisite wines. But here's something worth considering: Just a couple of decades ago, the idea of drinking Danish pinot noir, Norwegian riesling, and even champagne from the U.K. would have seemed surreal. Yet, here we are.

As the borders for grape growing move toward the poles, it's impossible to ignore the impact the warming temperatures have on countries with centuries-old winemaking traditions. A 2024 study published in the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment even suggests that 70% of the winemaking regions on Earth could become unsuitable for growing grapes if global temperatures rise more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit above pre-industrial levels.

Meanwhile, France, the heart of Old World winemaking, which has been setting the standard for fine wine for millennia, is one of the countries experiencing severe consequences from climate change, with harvest dates being pushed earlier each year. This, in turn, significantly impacts the wine's alcohol content, flavor, and overall character. So, what does this new reality mean for French wines? Could this be the beginning of the end for France's iconic chardonnay, merlot, sauvignon blanc, and syrah?