What's With All The Hate Against Screw Top Wine?

Corks are traditionally linked to aging wines, i.e., pricier wines. The material allows small amounts of oxygen to interact with the wine over time, promoting the development of complex flavors and textures. This is why wines meant for long-term aging — like Bordeaux or Barolo — often come sealed with cork. However, corks have downsides: They can deteriorate, leading to too much oxidation, and they're also vulnerable to becoming "corked" — the infamous wine flaw caused by the chemical compound TCA. And, of course, corks are prone to breaking off while still stuck in the bottle, though luckily, there's a simple trick for getting it out.

While corks offer some benefits for aging wines, screw caps shine when it comes to keeping wines fresh and minimizing variation between bottles. They're just more practical for the average consumer. While screw cap wines can also be aged, it will just take a bit longer because the air seal is so effective. Also, you don't need to worry about storing the wines on their side, although you can if you want. Versatile!

So, does a screw cap indicate a low-quality wine? Absolutely not. If you're looking for a bottle to enjoy in the next few weeks, don't let the closure steer you away from a good choice.