What's With All The Hate Against Screw Top Wine?
Many people tend to judge a wine by its closure, believing that a bottle with a twist-off top signals low-quality, mass-produced wine that's more about convenience than craftsmanship. But the screw cap is not a symbol of inferior plonk. Known in the industry as a Stelvin closure, it is a reliable method of sealing wine bottles, just like cork. The key objective is to maintain the wine's freshness, and screw caps excel in this aspect. They offer consistency, preventing issues like cork taint, where the cork might introduce off-flavors or smells to the wine. For wines intended for early consumption, screw caps can be a superior choice, ensuring the wine's quality is preserved.
Australian winemakers were some of the first to embrace screw caps, and later, New Zealand became known for favoring the closures. With the countries' geographic isolation and natural cork not being fully airtight, screw caps offered a reliable way to better preserve the wine's freshness over the long distances required for shipping their popular sauvignon blanc, pinot gris, and riesling. It was a practical choice, not the desire to cut corners. Now, many high-quality wines from around the world — Europe and the United States included — rely on screw caps to preserve their aromatic qualities, and the category only seems to be growing.
Screw top or cork, wine is wine
Corks are traditionally linked to aging wines, i.e., pricier wines. The material allows small amounts of oxygen to interact with the wine over time, promoting the development of complex flavors and textures. This is why wines meant for long-term aging — like Bordeaux or Barolo — often come sealed with cork. However, corks have downsides: They can deteriorate, leading to too much oxidation, and they're also vulnerable to becoming "corked" — the infamous wine flaw caused by the chemical compound TCA. And, of course, corks are prone to breaking off while still stuck in the bottle, though luckily, there's a simple trick for getting it out.
While corks offer some benefits for aging wines, screw caps shine when it comes to keeping wines fresh and minimizing variation between bottles. They're just more practical for the average consumer. While screw cap wines can also be aged, it will just take a bit longer because the air seal is so effective. Also, you don't need to worry about storing the wines on their side, although you can if you want. Versatile!
So, does a screw cap indicate a low-quality wine? Absolutely not. If you're looking for a bottle to enjoy in the next few weeks, don't let the closure steer you away from a good choice.