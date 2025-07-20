Our Least Favorite Fast Food Burger Is Actually From A Popular Chain

Don't be fooled by its name: Burger King may not be royalty when it comes to the taste of its burgers. Chowhound tasted and ranked a dozen fast food burgers, including options from major chains like McDonald's and Wendy's. The focus was on simple classics ordered as-is (so, no modifications). Since some burgers had different toppings, more of an emphasis was on meat quality, although the toppings still held some influence.

And out of those 12 burgers, the all-American Burger King Whopper unceremoniously came in last place. Its 4-ounce patty simply didn't deliver a meaty hit, to the point where it could be mistaken for a veggie patty rather than beef, if you didn't know better. While the toppings didn't exactly drag the Whopper down, they also didn't elevate it: With cheese, tomato, and lettuce, it's a fairly standard selection, all encased within an industry-standard sesame bun. However, what did drag the Whopper down was its price. At $7, it cost the same as the ShackBurger from Shake Shack, a chain known for high prices but also regarded as high quality. However, while the Whopper came in last, the ShackBurger was placed second in the ranking.

In Burger King's defense, prices can vary between stores (for example, a $6.59 Whopper is a possibility). But if the burger doesn't have a meaty taste — arguably the very point of buying it — then that 40-cent difference probably won't transform it into a great burger for most people.