Our Least Favorite Fast Food Burger Is Actually From A Popular Chain
Don't be fooled by its name: Burger King may not be royalty when it comes to the taste of its burgers. Chowhound tasted and ranked a dozen fast food burgers, including options from major chains like McDonald's and Wendy's. The focus was on simple classics ordered as-is (so, no modifications). Since some burgers had different toppings, more of an emphasis was on meat quality, although the toppings still held some influence.
And out of those 12 burgers, the all-American Burger King Whopper unceremoniously came in last place. Its 4-ounce patty simply didn't deliver a meaty hit, to the point where it could be mistaken for a veggie patty rather than beef, if you didn't know better. While the toppings didn't exactly drag the Whopper down, they also didn't elevate it: With cheese, tomato, and lettuce, it's a fairly standard selection, all encased within an industry-standard sesame bun. However, what did drag the Whopper down was its price. At $7, it cost the same as the ShackBurger from Shake Shack, a chain known for high prices but also regarded as high quality. However, while the Whopper came in last, the ShackBurger was placed second in the ranking.
In Burger King's defense, prices can vary between stores (for example, a $6.59 Whopper is a possibility). But if the burger doesn't have a meaty taste — arguably the very point of buying it — then that 40-cent difference probably won't transform it into a great burger for most people.
It's not hard to find Whopper haters
Although food is inevitably subjective, and there are certainly Whopper defenders out there, it does seem pretty easy to find others who agree that the Whopper is a bottom of the barrel burger, or even that Burger King in its entirety is just not a great fast food chain. A 2022 LA Times ranking of 23 chains put Burger King dead last, with a similar gripe about mediocre, low-flavor meat. Some have noted that the chain's "flame-grilled" selling point sounds good on paper, but doesn't actually translate to a delectable burger. For the record, this isn't misleading advertising, as Burger King does actually flame grill its burgers, even if the flame-grilled taste feels artificial and is more bitter and burned than woody and smoky.
Elsewhere, there's no shortage of criticism lobbed at the Whopper. Too much bread and mayo, not enough beef, are common themes, and some complain about consistency as well, noting that certain Burger King restaurants are inferior. There's also a somewhat prevailing perception that Burger King and the Whopper have gotten worse over time. This is hard to assess, as nostalgia can be powerful when it comes to making you think things used to be better. However, the complaints do at least hone in on specific issues: dry patties, limp lettuce, and off-balance sauce distribution.
If you're looking for a better burger, perhaps look to Culver's instead. Its Butterburger landed at the top of the ranking, with well-seasoned beef, a nicely buttered bun, and a more affordable price tag of under $4 for the single patty version.