The Classic Sandwich You Can Order At Burger King With A Little Finesse
At Burger King, one motto is "have it your way." But that goes further than just requesting your burger with extra cheese — you can really have it your way with the Burger King secret menu. These fan-favorite hacks take real menu items and, with a few simple tweaks, turn them into something even better. One of our favorite BK secret menu items is the Burger King BLT. It's like a classic BLT, made with classically complementary bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, but it also includes a juicy burger patty.
It all starts with a Whopper or Whopper Jr. — yes, there is a difference between a Whopper and a Whopper Jr. — since they already come with crisp lettuce and tomato. Ask for no ketchup, pickles, or onion if you want to stick with traditional BLT ingredients. Then, ask to add bacon, and voilà! A juicy burger with crisp, crunchy BLT toppings between a soft sesame seed bun.
Customizing your Burger King BLT
If you love the Burger King BLT, why stop there? The beauty of Burger King's secret menu is that it's all about customization, so there's always room to get creative. One easy twist is swapping out the beef patty for a crispy chicken filet: Order a Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich, add bacon, and you have a chicken BLT — the same smoky bacon, crisp lettuce, and juicy tomato, but with a golden, crunchy chicken upgrade. It's a simple switch that makes for an entirely new (but equally delicious) experience.
You can also take things up a notch with extra toppings. A drizzle of BBQ sauce can add a sweet and smoky kick, and BK's signature Zesty sauce can add some zing with a creamy, peppery heat. Want even more crunch? Ask for onion rings on top. And for the bacon lovers out there, doubling up on bacon is always an option, because there's no such thing as too much bacon — it's actually scientifically proven that bacon tastes good with everything. You could also go the opposite direction and make this super traditional by removing the burger patty altogether for a classic bacon, lettuce, tomato sandwich.