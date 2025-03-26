The Classic Sandwich You Can Order At Burger King With A Little Finesse

At Burger King, one motto is "have it your way." But that goes further than just requesting your burger with extra cheese — you can really have it your way with the Burger King secret menu. These fan-favorite hacks take real menu items and, with a few simple tweaks, turn them into something even better. One of our favorite BK secret menu items is the Burger King BLT. It's like a classic BLT, made with classically complementary bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, but it also includes a juicy burger patty.

It all starts with a Whopper or Whopper Jr. — yes, there is a difference between a Whopper and a Whopper Jr. — since they already come with crisp lettuce and tomato. Ask for no ketchup, pickles, or onion if you want to stick with traditional BLT ingredients. Then, ask to add bacon, and voilà! A juicy burger with crisp, crunchy BLT toppings between a soft sesame seed bun.