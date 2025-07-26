7 Salads From Costco, Ranked

There are plenty of premade favorites and fresh produce that you can pick up in bulk as a Costco member, so combining the two features into a tasty salad kit or dish that takes minimal effort to get on the table is a no-brainer. Whether you're a die-hard spinach salad lover or prefer a classic Caesar, you can find a salad that tickles your taste buds in the best way.

I picked up one of each salad kit and prepared salad from Costco's produce section to compare them side-by-side. Testing for taste and balance, I was able to see which salads hit it out of the park on their own and which I'd relegate to a standard side dish. I also considered value, which is one of the top reasons that many people (including me) maintain a Costco membership.

Before buying a Costco membership, it's helpful to know what to expect and which dishes are worth a special trip. While I'd be happy to enjoy any of these salads, there were a few that I'd make a beeline right to the salads to get every time I need something that's filling, full of nutrients, and available in a bulk size.