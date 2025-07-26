7 Salads From Costco, Ranked
There are plenty of premade favorites and fresh produce that you can pick up in bulk as a Costco member, so combining the two features into a tasty salad kit or dish that takes minimal effort to get on the table is a no-brainer. Whether you're a die-hard spinach salad lover or prefer a classic Caesar, you can find a salad that tickles your taste buds in the best way.
I picked up one of each salad kit and prepared salad from Costco's produce section to compare them side-by-side. Testing for taste and balance, I was able to see which salads hit it out of the park on their own and which I'd relegate to a standard side dish. I also considered value, which is one of the top reasons that many people (including me) maintain a Costco membership.
Before buying a Costco membership, it's helpful to know what to expect and which dishes are worth a special trip. While I'd be happy to enjoy any of these salads, there were a few that I'd make a beeline right to the salads to get every time I need something that's filling, full of nutrients, and available in a bulk size.
7. Organic Mediterranean bagged salad kit
The bagged Mediterranean salad has plenty of flavor thanks to feta cheese and a balsamic vinaigrette. I really liked the dressing, but the rest of the salad was just okay. The base is romaine, plus cauliflower, red cabbage, and broccoli. Small crispy flatbread strips bring in a little bit of extra crunch.
It comes in a pack of two bags, which made it easier to make a smaller portion and keep another salad for the future. It's also organic, which is a nice feature, especially for the price. A pack of two only costs around $10, which is a pretty good deal, especially when you consider that it's enough for two family-sized side salads.
The only reason this one ended up lower on the list was that it didn't bring as much bold flavor or texture as some of the other tastier options. It's a solid choice, but it was missing a little something to make it a heavier hitter. You could add Costco's meal prep secret weapon, the shredded rotisserie chicken, on top to make it better and transform the salad into a one-dish meal with a good balance of protein and greens.
6. Organic Caesar bagged salad kit
The bagged Caesar salad is a classic salad option that incorporates crunchy romaine with plenty of croutons, parmesan cheese, and rich dressing. You can add as many of the croutons or as much of the parmesan cheese to suit your taste, but I recommend going with the whole shebang. I was surprised by just how herby the included seasoning blend was, but it was a nice twist on what I'm used to from a Caesar salad. It's also organic, which is nice for those looking to avoid pesticides on their greens.
This salad is organic and sold in the produce department. But it just isn't as large or as good of a value as the Kirkland Signature option sold nearby in the prepared foods section. A 24-ounce bagged salad costs around $10, while the Kirkland Signature salad is 2.3 pounds for around $1 more and super fresh.
Unlike some other bagged salads at Costco, this one comes in one large bag. You'll have to make the entire thing at once. The taste was fantastic, though, so I'd probably be pretty happy to enjoy a large helping. The only reason that this salad kit ended up lower on the list was that it had pretty steep competition.
5. Creamy dill salad kit
If you like dill or pickles, the creamy dill salad kit is a must-try. I really enjoyed the combination of salty feta and dill pickle dressing, which was by far my favorite element in this kit. The pieces of cheese were particularly good when they had a nice coating of dressing, which brought the best of the flavor elements to a few lucky bites.
It has a lot of herby flavor, which comes mainly from the creamy dressing and the added seasoning packet. Without these two crucial elements, it's just a so-so salad kit. There isn't a lot to the salad, which is mainly greens with a little bit of cheese and croutons. With a few upgrades, like shredded carrots or diced tomatoes, this salad would easily become a staple on my kitchen table.
One aspect that I loved about this salad is that it comes in packs of two, so you don't need to make the entire thing for one sitting. This works well if you want to make the most of your Costco purchases as a smaller household.
4. Kirkland Signature Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and croutons
The Kirkland Signature Caesar salad is a great choice both for taste and convenience. The chopped romaine salad base is the perfect size and easily coated with the included Caesar dressing packets. The kit comes with two packets of dressing, but I like to add both for the most flavor. Just be sure to serve the salad right away or risk it getting a little too soggy. If you have to wait, put the dressing on right before serving.
The croutons are nicely crispy, and there are large shreds of parmesan cheese. But the two slices of lemon squeezed over the top added brightness and put the flavor above the other Caesar salad from Costco. This one is just under $12 for a 2.3-pound salad, compared to just under $10.50 for a 24-ounce bagged Caesar salad. The larger option is more budget-friendly and tastier, so it ended up quite a bit higher on my list.
One thing that I like about the Costco prepared food salads compared to the bagged kits is that you can mix everything up in the plastic container that they come in. I drizzle the dressing over the top, make sure that the croutons and cheese are spread over the top, then put the lid back on and shake. This is the easiest way to get the entire salad coated in the Caesar dressing.
3. Honey dijon poppyseed and spinach bagged salad kit
The honey dijon and poppyseed baby spinach salad make it a little bit different from the other Costco bagged salad options. The croutons are made from flaky croissants, which is another unique touch that I really enjoyed. They are still crispy but have an airier and less dense quality compared to other croutons. Stale croissants are a huge win for your salad, and I was happy to see that this particular bagged version brought the best of this hack and made it even more convenient.
I love both honey dijon and poppyseed dressing, so the combo of the two put this one pretty high on my list. It coated the leafy green spinach well to keep it from being too bitter, which is my chief complaint with most spinach salads.
This salad also has sliced almonds, which didn't add much beyond a little extra crunch, and salty parmesan cheese. Overall, there were great flavors that worked with the spinach, and I was surprised by how much I enjoyed this salad.
At 14.5 ounces, it's a bit smaller than some of the other salads at Costco. But it's less than $7; it's still a good option that isn't too pricey and is just the right size for a dinner side.
2. Kirkland Signature grain and celery salad with apple cider vinaigrette
The Kirkland Signature grain and celery salad is a favorite in my house, so it wasn't surprising that it ranked pretty high when we put the entire lineup of salads to a side-by-side test. It's a hidden gem from Costco's premade foods that often gets overshadowed by the take-and-bake pizza or Costco's rotisserie chicken. But for a tasty and filling side that can double as a meal on its own, the grain and celery salad is a top choice.
The plant-based protein comes from chickpeas and quinoa, which make up the bulk of the salad's base. This is one of the only salads that has a decent amount of protein on its own without topping it with chicken, fish, or steak. The kale is chopped pretty fine, and it blends in well with the added carrots, slivered almonds, and dried cranberries. There's a generous amount of apple cider vinaigrette to coat everything. The only thing that I didn't notice as much was the celery, which was fine by me. It was just something unexpected since it's included in the name.
The package comes pretty packed, so expect to get another large bowl out to really get everything mixed together well. If not, it can be difficult to get all parts of the salad evenly coated in dressing. I've made this salad for family get-togethers, taken half to share, and kept half at home for easy weekday lunches. At around $12.50, that's quite the deal!
1. Kirkland Signature broccoli salad with walnuts and dressing
The Kirkland Signature broccoli salad with walnuts and dressing was a surprise upset when it came time to tally up votes and crown a winner. Just about everyone expected one of the more traditional options, like the Caesar or spinach salad, to take top prize. But the combination of crunchy broccoli, creamy Asiago cheese, nutty walnuts, sweet dried cranberries, and poppyseed dressing is perfectly balanced and delicious. The shredded cabbage and kale fill out the salad, but definitely take a backseat to the other tasty ingredients.
Like the other Kirkland Signature salads, you can mix everything right in the package and give it a good shake to coat the salad in dressing. It comes with two dressing packets, which was a good amount for the greens. The broccoli didn't wilt or get soggy like leafy greens can, so it was able to handle a little bit more dressing in my opinion.
The only thing that gave me pause with this option was the higher price tag. At more than $15 for the salad, it's one of the most expensive options in either bagged salad or prepared food salad kits. But everyone who tried it agreed that it was worth it.
How we ranked Costco salads
I made all of these salads and gave them a thorough review. Sampling with taste and texture in mind, I was able to rank them. I also tried them as leftovers to see which ones held up the best in the fridge. Costco has great bulk purchases, but that doesn't always translate to a fresh salad that keeps over multiple days. A few came in smaller portions, which was a nice option for those not looking for a massive salad to eat in one sitting.
Relying on insight from the rest of my family was also helpful when it came time to rank the salads. My kids aren't the biggest salad fans, so the ones that made them eat their veggies got a special mention. I took them to a family summer cookout to get extra votes and kept a close eye on which ones went the fastest in the buffet line.
Value wasn't the biggest consideration, since there weren't any that were drastically expensive, but it was something to note. When there were two similar salads offered, I wanted to see if the pricier version was worth the higher cost. The next time you're picking up some of the canned foods you should always be buying at Costco or splurging on savory wagyu beef, you can add your favorite salad to round out your meal.