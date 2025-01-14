Is Costco's Wagyu Beef Authentic?

Is there anything Costco doesn't have? From some of the best produce to stock up on to the cheapest rotisserie chicken around, there isn't a lot that you can't find there. In fact, Costco even claims to sell one of the most sought-after types of steak: Wagyu. But is it the real deal?

Now authentic Wagyu beef is pretty hard to find because it can only come from four types of Japanese cattle: the Japanese Black, Brown, Polled, and Shorthorn cow. Each of these breeds is prone to intense marbling, demonstrated by the distinctive white patterns of fat that interlace slices of Wagyu meat. However, Japan halted all exports of these cattle breeds in 1997, though not before several had already been imported into the U.S. and Australia. In Japan, Wagyu beef is meticulously regulated and graded based on a letter and number scale, with A through C dictating the yield of meat and 1 through 5 scale accounting for quality, marling, and texture.

The Wagyu steaks you'll find from Costco are labeled A5, meaning they're from the best yields and have excellent overall quality. Per Costco's online listing, the steaks they sell are imported from the Kagoshima prefecture in Japan, one of the country's largest producers of Wagyu aside from Hokkaido and Miyazaki. Likewise, their listing for A5 Wagyu boneless ribeye roast states that it comes with a certificate of authenticity, which is something all authentic Wagyu from Japan should have and it comes from the Japanese Meat Grading Association. While their steak listing doesn't mention a certificate, this is likely an oversight since they do specify it with other Wagyu products.