The 9 Canned Foods You Should Always Be Buying At Costco
There's nothing like walking into a Costco early on a weekend morning. There's an ambiance to it, like you're on the precipice of a great deal (you are) or an adventure (weaving around carts counts as exercise). It's easy to get sidetracked with all of the products whether it be a four-person barrel steam sauna or a $360 giant skeleton, but not every Costco trip has to end with items you may use once and never again. For me — despite loving the ample distractions — the canned food aisle is where it's at.
Canned foods are, in a word, revolutionary. And we can thank the French for that. In 1795, the French government set out to find a better way to store food, especially as the country was in battle across countries and continents. Eventually, the innovation of canning food helped to feed nutritious and nostalgic foods to armies across the globe. Today, there's no telling how many canned foods are on the market, or on our pantry shelves at home, but one thing is certainly true: Canned is king.
So imagine taking the unbeatable prices of Costco, and combining that with the convenience of canned foods. Next time you take a trip to Costco, be sure to buy these canned foods that are just as good as fresh.
Kirkland Signature wild Alaskan salmon
There are a handful of canned meats you should have in your pantry and salmon is one of them. Incredibly underrated, canned salmon may not be the flashiest staple, but it's versatile when you're in a pinch. While there are other brands to buy from, the wild Alaskan salmon from Kirkland's Signature — Costco's private label brand — can't be beat for the price. Boneless and skinless, it's perfect for all manner of recipes. And there are plenty of ways to give it an upgrade.
Consider making salmon burgers, which will surely be a hit at the cookout. Or, for those wanting a little Italian flair, canned salmon is a perfect topping for all sorts of pasta sauces be it red sauce, white sauce, or plain old olive oil. Beyond its versatility, canned salmon is a rich source for omega-3's and protein. Coming in at around $19 for six cans, that's $0.50 an ounce, considerably less than the $0.90 per ounce cost of Costco's Kirkland Signature wild sockeye salmon fillet.
Bella Sun Luci sun dried tomatoes
Nothing can beat a good sun dried tomato, which makes the choice on what brand to buy so difficult. But Costco tends to get these things right by making the choice for us, and that's what they've done by selling a value sized jar of Bella Sun Luci sun dried tomatoes. The 35 ounce jar costs just shy of $14, making each ounce taste even better. After all, it's a premium ingredient at an affordable cost.
The beauty behind sun dried tomatoes, especially those that are done correctly, is the flavor. There's nothing like the richness from the melding of the tomato and olive oil. And sun dried tomatoes are nothing if not a pantry powerhouse. Yes, you can make sun-dried tomatoes in the oven at home, but sometimes it's best to head into the cabinet and get chopping. They're delicious in pasta salads, mixed into dips, or processed into a bright, aromatic pesto. It's our not-so-secret secret weapon for elevating any meal.
Cento San Marzano whole tomatoes
Not to belabor the tomato point, but Costco is the prime supplier for all sorts of tomatoes and I can't get enough of the fact that it carries Cento San Marzano whole tomatoes. For those uninitiated, this brand of canned tomato is famous. As the self proclaimed "gold standard for taste," the brand's tomatoes have been a proud ingredient for top chefs and home chefs since the company's inception. This is for good reason, too. Cento actually grows its tomatoes in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius. Yes, that Mount Vesuvius from history class. The volcanic soil, paired with a high water table, and the envious Mediterranean climate, and the tomatoes come out less acidic and sweeter than other varieties.
There's a lot of love for the fact that these canned tomatoes are whole, especially because it gives home chefs a lot of room for experimentation. They can be crushed for a chunkier sauce or pureed for a silky smooth finish, yet no matter what you choose, you'll come away with a delicious, cost-efficient (three 28 ounce cans comes out to $12) pantry item that will bring tang and flavor to any meal.
Bush's organic black beans
Listen, these aren't your average canned beans. I know that canned food can sometimes get the "mushy" label, but the Bush's organic black beans not only hold their shape, but have a deep, earthy flavor without any preservatives or additives. The organic label is just the cherry on top — especially when the price per can drops significantly at Costco compared to regular grocery stores at $1.18 versus $1.39 from retailers like Whole Foods.
What makes black beans so worth grabbing? Versatility, of course. You can throw them into everything from soups and tacos or even purée them into dips or veggie burger bases. They're the secret to making fast meals taste slow-cooked. And on busy weeknights, the convenience of opening a can and instantly having a protein-rich, fiber-filled ingredient ready to anchor a meal is priceless.
Spam
I won't tolerate any Spam slander here, especially since you're not just buying convenience; you're buying a flavorful ingredient that's shelf-stable, endlessly versatile, and beloved across cultures. For instant umami and salty flavor, there isn't a better option on the market. And despite how polarizing it is, Spam can actually be fairly expensive on grocery store shelves ($3.88 for one can at Walmart), which makes the multi-pack (eight cans for $23, less than $3 per can) from Costco a must have.
With Spam's ridiculously long shelf life (indefinite under the right conditions), there's no risk in stocking up. Sear a few slices until golden and serve over rice with a fried egg for a Hawaiian-style breakfast or slice it into thin strips for musubi. It's salty, savory, and uniquely satisfying, making it a cult classic for good reason. But if the saltiness of even the less sodium version is too much, there are ways to fix overly salty canned Spam to ensure a delicious meal your way.
Safe Catch tuna
Canned tuna is such a staple that many of us buy it without thinking twice about the brand or the safety of the fish. It's why there's a ton of excitement that Costco carries Safe Catch, because every single tuna steak in the can is individually tested for mercury, keeping it at ultra-safe levels. The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs even confirmed that the Safe Catch claim of averaging 22 times lower mercury levels than FDA action limits is correct. That's a big deal for families, those who are pregnant, or anyone generally cautious about seafood.
The 6-pack of ahi yellowfin tuna is only $13.39, which comes out to just over $2 per can and with 26 grams of protein per serving, there's not a better way to eat canned tuna. And since its so accessible (and delicious), having Safe Catch on hand means being prepared to cook meals that taste elevated with zero fuss: tuna-stuffed avocados, high-protein salads, or curry-spiced tacos, which are all ready in mere minutes.
Kirkland Signature organic diced tomatoes
USDA-certified organic, the Kirkland Signature diced tomatoes take the juiciness of a fresh tomato and preserve it for those days when you can't get to the store. At first you might think it's just like any other canned food, but no added preservatives of a vine-ripened tomato is a thing of beauty in the kitchen. Plus, it's a low-sodium option whose affordability makes organic cooking (if that's important to you) more accessible — and healthier — than ever.
As with much of Costco's other products, you won't need to restock too soon after buying since the package comes with eight cans for only $9, making each can around $0.88. Typical grocery store costs can range anywhere from $1.79 and up per can. Once you have it, there are so many ways to elevate your meals with the acidity and texture of the diced tomatoes be it in curry bases or for enchiladas.
Kirkland Signature canned chicken
Fan of canned meat or not, canned chicken is a basic need in any pantry. While it can taste great on its own, canned chicken can also be the anchor of some pretty delicious meals. An eight pack of the Kirkland Signature variety cans costs almost $16 for 56 total ounces of meat. That's around 392 grams of protein without lifting a finger to cook.
And beyond using it in a spicy, creamy buffalo chicken dip, canned chicken has loads of uses. Toss it into pasta with those sun-dried tomatoes or create a cowboy caviar with black beans. Chicken salads of all kinds are welcome, and the best part is that there's none of the "meat ick" that can come from canned meat since the texture is solid, not mushy. It's an under-the-radar ingredient that often gets overlooked, but can set you up for kitchen success.
Season sardine fillets
It's a sardine summer this year, which makes the Season sardine fillets a must-have for home. After all, tinned fish are having a moment on the internet and I'm more than happy to join the fanfare. Wild-caught, skinless and boneless, the sardines are packed in 100% olive oil that brings a deeply savory flavor to the surface. And beyond the obvious nutritional benefits of sardines (omega-3's, calcium, etcetera) they're also the bold ingredient that will add an extra oomph to your dishes.
The packs sold at Costco are $12 for four cans, which is an easy yes for the budget without sacrificing quality or flavor. Toss a few into pasta with lemon and breadcrumbs, flake them over a salad, or mash them into a mustardy spread for toast. Not to mention, you can make a fish swap to use sardines in your caesar dressing as opposed to anchovies if you want a more subtle flavor.