The 9 Canned Foods You Should Always Be Buying At Costco

There's nothing like walking into a Costco early on a weekend morning. There's an ambiance to it, like you're on the precipice of a great deal (you are) or an adventure (weaving around carts counts as exercise). It's easy to get sidetracked with all of the products whether it be a four-person barrel steam sauna or a $360 giant skeleton, but not every Costco trip has to end with items you may use once and never again. For me — despite loving the ample distractions — the canned food aisle is where it's at.

Canned foods are, in a word, revolutionary. And we can thank the French for that. In 1795, the French government set out to find a better way to store food, especially as the country was in battle across countries and continents. Eventually, the innovation of canning food helped to feed nutritious and nostalgic foods to armies across the globe. Today, there's no telling how many canned foods are on the market, or on our pantry shelves at home, but one thing is certainly true: Canned is king.

So imagine taking the unbeatable prices of Costco, and combining that with the convenience of canned foods. Next time you take a trip to Costco, be sure to buy these canned foods that are just as good as fresh.