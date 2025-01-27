The Simple Hack To Keep Fast Food Warmer For Longer

Ordering takeout is one of those simple luxuries you might look forward to at the end of a long week. Whether it's your favorite Chinese restaurant, the best Italian in town, or just a run to pick up some chicken nuggets, any takeout or fast-food you buy deserves to be enjoyed while it's still warm. But sometimes life gets in the way — the dog needs to go out, or your friend calls unexpectedly — and you can't dive right in. Next time you stop at the drive-thru on the way home, place your food in the microwave (but don't turn it on), and it will stay nice and warm until you're ready to eat.

Microwaves are small, insulated spaces, so they keep the hot food confined to a specific area. This makes it easier for the food to stay warm, since there is only so much cooler air infiltrating the meal. If you'd left food out on the kitchen counter, it would get cooler much quicker because of something called heat transfer.