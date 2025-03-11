The Old-School Popcorn Trick That's Making A Major Comeback

From vinyl records to typewriters, people are rediscovering the simple pleasures of the mechanical, the throwback, and the analog. Apparently, that's also the case when it comes to an old-school way of making popcorn. Eschewing popcorn machines, air fryers, and even microwaves, home cooks are rediscovering the simple joys of tossing kernels and oil into a hot pan and cooking it until (at least some) kernels burst into crisp, fluffy nibbles of popcorn.

For some, the revival may seem as weird as swapping an endless Spotify stream for 16-minute-per-side records. But there is a simple, visceral connection to hovering over a pan of hot kernels, listening for the slowing of the fireworks-like bursts and the just-right moment to pull the pan from the heat. And there's a reason popcorn became the definitive movie hack: It's such a perfect snack food.

The most common old-school method found on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram resembles a product Millennials and Gen-Xers may remember from their childhood: Jiffy Pop. Essentially, you bought a disposable pan, seasoned, oiled popcorn, and a foil cover that expanded as the kit cooked on a stovetop. While Jiffy Pop is still available on Amazon, on its introduction in 1958, it was considered a modern, convenient way to make popcorn. It was also an interactive means for kids to participate safely in the kitchen. The "new" viral method follows the same general idea: wrap popcorn in foil and heat in a pan on the stovetop.