The Old-School Popcorn Trick That's Making A Major Comeback
From vinyl records to typewriters, people are rediscovering the simple pleasures of the mechanical, the throwback, and the analog. Apparently, that's also the case when it comes to an old-school way of making popcorn. Eschewing popcorn machines, air fryers, and even microwaves, home cooks are rediscovering the simple joys of tossing kernels and oil into a hot pan and cooking it until (at least some) kernels burst into crisp, fluffy nibbles of popcorn.
For some, the revival may seem as weird as swapping an endless Spotify stream for 16-minute-per-side records. But there is a simple, visceral connection to hovering over a pan of hot kernels, listening for the slowing of the fireworks-like bursts and the just-right moment to pull the pan from the heat. And there's a reason popcorn became the definitive movie hack: It's such a perfect snack food.
The most common old-school method found on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram resembles a product Millennials and Gen-Xers may remember from their childhood: Jiffy Pop. Essentially, you bought a disposable pan, seasoned, oiled popcorn, and a foil cover that expanded as the kit cooked on a stovetop. While Jiffy Pop is still available on Amazon, on its introduction in 1958, it was considered a modern, convenient way to make popcorn. It was also an interactive means for kids to participate safely in the kitchen. The "new" viral method follows the same general idea: wrap popcorn in foil and heat in a pan on the stovetop.
Foil-wrapped popcorn, Jiffy Pop style
Sandwiched between two sheets of aluminum foil, you've got popcorn kernels, salt, and butter or oil. The best stovetop popcorn isn't made with oil, so consider ghee instead. You can even find flavored ghee for an additional indulgence, like 4th and Heart vanilla bean infused ghee. Or, make your popcorn taste like heaven with one simple swap, using bacon. Fold the edges of the foil into a tight packet, puncture it to vent, and set it on a heated pan. Then shake it as it starts to pop. When the popping slows, you're done and ready to eat.
There are some cons. You'll be using more oil or butter than in a silicone microwave popcorn maker or air fryer. Some video recipes involve a whole stick of butter for one cup of kernels. Second, you'll experience an old-school challenge: Wondering when the popcorn is done (a concern largely alleviated with microwavable popcorn bags). You may end up with plenty of un-popped kernels. And the foil can't be recycled unless it's washed (since it's slick with cooked oil). On the plus side: No dishes to clean, and a bit of rustic nostalgia.
If foil-wrapped popcorn doesn't do it for you, there are other low-tech means of popping kernels. It's totally fine to plop them in a covered pot or deep pan with oil, and heat to popping. There's a risk of burning the kernels, so watch closely. Alternatively, use a parchment paper packet (pre-cut sheets are best) instead of foil.