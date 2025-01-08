One Of The Best Ways To Reheat Leftovers Without Overcooking Them

Some meals are just better the second time around. This is partly because spices settle in after a few hours for an even more complex and hearty flavor. After the office potlucks and holiday parties have dispersed and you're left with the delicious remnants, you can keep the celebration going with the leftovers. If you're feeling creative, you can always rework unfinished dishes for a new meal masterpiece. Last night's convenient rotisserie chicken can easily be transformed into a delicious new dish. For next-day tacos and pasta bakes, however, it's important to first properly reheat leftovers.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food should be reheated until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Reheating a meal that's already been carefully prepared seems like an effortless task, but somehow leftovers end up dry, soggy, or overcooked. Luckily, your sous vide machine is the perfect device for easy, evenly-heated leftovers.