The Perfect Flavor Base To Use When Making Popcorn On The Stovetop
Though many of us think of popcorn almost exclusively as an iconic movie theater snack, its origin story is actually a little more complex. Popcorn began life as a staple food among indigenous First Nations tribes, soon becoming a staple snack among settlers throughout North America, and as humans are prone to do, we pushed this simple snack through multiple iterations of innovation — from the invention of microwave-safe bags to producing over a dozen weird and strangely tasty flavors of popcorn. Nowadays, things seem to have come full circle with many people eschewing microwave popcorn (possibly because it's a fire hazard) in favor of popping it themselves in a pan or a pot.
Notably, this isn't terribly different from the Iroquois tribe's original method of popping it in clay pots buried in heated sand. The biggest difference — other than the obvious contrast in technology — is that modern popping methods rely on salt and fat to flavor the kernels from the start. Fat carries flavor and salt enhances it, so this combo instantly elevates popcorn's subtle taste, enhancing its nutty, earthy sweetness to a point where you may not need anything else to garnish it.
When choosing the right fat to use, consider both flavor and smoke point. Olive oil offers a fruity astringence, while butter adds lusciousness. However, it has a lower smoke point than olive oil, so you'll have to exercise patience if you decide to use butter instead. As for salt, kosher and smoked varieties lend a more intense flavor than regular table salt.
Making this popcorn flavor hack your own
Cooking your popcorn in fat and tossing it in kosher salt may seem like an overly simple way to elevate its flavor, but it really does boost this popular snack to a whole other level of deliciousness. After all, regular potato chips carry the same flavors, and everyone loves them. This surprisingly delectable seasoning combination also serves as a pretty tasty blank slate to carry, marry, and enhance other flavors that you can add to your popcorn. Even just changing up the kind of salt and fat you use can alter the way your popcorn tastes.
For instance, clarified butter and SPG (salt, pepper, garlic) is a simple swap that'll make your stovetop kernels taste more like classic movie theater popcorn. If you really want an authentic movie theater snack experience, you can also douse the freshly popped kernels with Flavacol — the bright yellow, butter-flavored seasoning that concession stands use to give movie popcorn its signature flavor. Alternatively, you can add a touch of sugar to evoke the flavor of classic carnival kettle corn, combining two nostalgic tastes in one bowl.
If you're feeling a little more adventurous, feel free to raid your pantry for inspiration. Powdered parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning is the perfect pairing for pasta lovers, while those with a sweet tooth may prefer a blend of brown sugar and cinnamon, or cocoa powder mixed into coconut oil with a few drops of vanilla. You can even sprinkle your favorite ramen seasoning packet on popcorn for a meaty umami flavor that's shockingly nuanced.