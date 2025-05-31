The Perfect Flavor Base To Use When Making Popcorn On The Stovetop

Though many of us think of popcorn almost exclusively as an iconic movie theater snack, its origin story is actually a little more complex. Popcorn began life as a staple food among indigenous First Nations tribes, soon becoming a staple snack among settlers throughout North America, and as humans are prone to do, we pushed this simple snack through multiple iterations of innovation — from the invention of microwave-safe bags to producing over a dozen weird and strangely tasty flavors of popcorn. Nowadays, things seem to have come full circle with many people eschewing microwave popcorn (possibly because it's a fire hazard) in favor of popping it themselves in a pan or a pot.

Notably, this isn't terribly different from the Iroquois tribe's original method of popping it in clay pots buried in heated sand. The biggest difference — other than the obvious contrast in technology — is that modern popping methods rely on salt and fat to flavor the kernels from the start. Fat carries flavor and salt enhances it, so this combo instantly elevates popcorn's subtle taste, enhancing its nutty, earthy sweetness to a point where you may not need anything else to garnish it.

When choosing the right fat to use, consider both flavor and smoke point. Olive oil offers a fruity astringence, while butter adds lusciousness. However, it has a lower smoke point than olive oil, so you'll have to exercise patience if you decide to use butter instead. As for salt, kosher and smoked varieties lend a more intense flavor than regular table salt.