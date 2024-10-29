The Best Way To Reheat Lasagna, According To Robert Irvine

Lasagna is one of the world's most perfect culinary creations. It is not only a classic comfort food, but a boundlessly versatile one, each layer an opportunity to edit and refine its spicy, savory, creamy potential. Those same layers make it one dense pasta dish, however, and, among other possible lasagna pitfalls, a bit of a challenge to reheat. So, Chowhound tapped celebrity chef and erstwhile muscle magazine columnist Robert Irvine at the 2024 New York City Wine & Food Festival for his exclusive tip on how to bring those starchy bricks back up to their optimal temperature. And there are no shortcuts allowed.

"Well, it's got to be in the oven," Irvine says. "You cannot microwave stuff, because it goes from the inside out. It dries out. In the oven. A little stock on top of it, because stock will loosen everything up and become better. But definitely the oven, not a microwave." Irvine's tip to reheat lasagana in the oven works not only for restaurant leftovers, but also for meal-prepped pasta. "You can make it months before, freeze it, defrost it naturally, then pop it in the oven and cook it," he says.