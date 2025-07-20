How Much Does It Cost To Renovate A Large Kitchen? Here's Everything You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are oh-so-many mistakes you can make when you renovate a large kitchen, from messing up the backsplash to falling for trendy designs that won't stand the test of time. Perhaps the biggest error of all, however, is to miscalculate the cost of the remodel. This will leave you either holding a much larger bill or having to scrimp and pinch to finish the job. Choosing between those options is something we'd all rather avoid.

"Kitchens are by far the most complicated room in the home to remodel," says Courtney Batten, owner and lead designer of Paige Studio. "It's not a DIY weekend project, particularly if you're changing the layout. Having a well-developed plan, ideally with a professional guiding you, is critical to keeping your project on budget, on schedule, and compliant with code."

There is, of course, no way to tell you how much your individual kitchen will cost, because it depends on a variety of factors. However, there are ways to keep costs down. Understanding how layout, size, materials, area, permitting, and labor play into your project is the best way to make sure it stays on track and scope-creep-free.