The Kitchen Remodeling Trick HGTV's Jenn Todryk Never Wants You To Underestimate

Jenn Todryk is all about creative remodeling, and she gets to put her skills to good use as the host of HGTV's remodeling show "No Demo Reno." The whole point of the series is to remodel a home without too much demolition, and Todryk has plenty of tricks up her sleeve when it comes to revamping your kitchen. She favors small changes with a big result, and if that's your vibe, you shouldn't underestimate the magic that new hardware can do for a kitchen.

"It's like jewelry," Todryk says in one episode of "No Demo Reno" posted to YouTube titled "Dated Home Gets A Makeover," when she was considering ways to update kitchen cabinets. And she's not wrong, you can really make a statement with kitchen hardware. From minimalist and sleek to ornate and vintage, you can choose from a wide range of designs to fit your style. A full set of matching hardware creates a cohesive mood in the kitchen, tying all the other design elements together or just adding a touch of sparkle to the space.