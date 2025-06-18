The Kitchen Remodeling Trick HGTV's Jenn Todryk Never Wants You To Underestimate
Jenn Todryk is all about creative remodeling, and she gets to put her skills to good use as the host of HGTV's remodeling show "No Demo Reno." The whole point of the series is to remodel a home without too much demolition, and Todryk has plenty of tricks up her sleeve when it comes to revamping your kitchen. She favors small changes with a big result, and if that's your vibe, you shouldn't underestimate the magic that new hardware can do for a kitchen.
"It's like jewelry," Todryk says in one episode of "No Demo Reno" posted to YouTube titled "Dated Home Gets A Makeover," when she was considering ways to update kitchen cabinets. And she's not wrong, you can really make a statement with kitchen hardware. From minimalist and sleek to ornate and vintage, you can choose from a wide range of designs to fit your style. A full set of matching hardware creates a cohesive mood in the kitchen, tying all the other design elements together or just adding a touch of sparkle to the space.
Though design trends change, hardware in the kitchen is always in style
Update kitchen hardware for a super-easy kitchen refresh, and you'll find the little things can sometimes make a huge difference. Todryk points out that swapping out your kitchen hardware is one of the cheapest ways to change the space, too. You can get a set of 10 antique cabinet copper cup handles for under $15, and prices range from there up to specialty hardware that can cost $40 or more, each. Even if you choose hardware with a higher price point, you can tie together your whole kitchen for much less than a major remodel.
Bold statement pieces are taking over kitchens in 2025, and right in the thick of the trend are cabinet pulls and handles. This year, long pull bars and ball-style knobs are in, as well as mixed materials, textured metal, and polished nickel. Unique shapes are in vogue, like drawer pulls shaped like waves, sleek brass bars, and other shapes like flowers and flat circles.