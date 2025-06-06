Don't Fall For This Common Kitchen Renovating Trap If You Ever Plan On Moving

Whether you find a new home with a kitchen that has, somehow, already been designed to most of your specifications, a fixer-upper rife with just enough possibilities to outnumber its potential headaches, or the space you've always enjoyed starts to seem a little dusty, the siren song of renovations will ring out one day. Although there are ways to save money on a kitchen remodel, it won't be cheap, easy, or fast. So you want all those upgrades to last. In other words, do not acquiesce to the tyranny of trends when you're plotting a kitchen update, or your real estate might be a pain to unload down the road.

It's fun to scroll social media and see all the ostensibly novel ways folks are tailoring their homes to skew closer to what they believe is their own taste. The bouclé upholstery or color drenching of today might be the kitchen trend that makes your home look outdated tomorrow. Imagine that you were in the market for a new place and found a beauty in all but one way: it has the '70s avocado green kitchen that has become shorthand for this sort of hypothetical. Knowing the perils of an inevitable reno, you might keep looking. Create an "invisible kitchen" or whatever in your own home, and it could still be stylish in a decade, or it could be a harder sell.