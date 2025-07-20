What To Eat With 24 Hours In Seattle

Seattle is known for many things — grunge music, rain, the movie "Sleepless in Seattle" — but its food scene is rarely discussed. As a local, people often ask me: What kind of food is Seattle known for?

I was raised in the Seattle area and had my start in the culinary world in the kitchens of this city. The food scene here is often criticized by professionals and customers alike: The food is expensive, hard to find, and the hours are odd. Some of these complaints may be valid — rent in Seattle is among the highest in the nation, which drives up both the cost of opening a restaurant as well as the wages employees must earn to survive in the market. Inevitably, this makes the cost of eating out exorbitantly high (which is worth bearing in mind and factoring into your budget, if you're visiting from somewhere more affordable).

I beg to differ from those who say the food scene here isn't on par with other cities, though. In Seattle, there's something for everyone, whether you want casual, fine dining, or late-night. Eating in The Emerald City was a huge pastime of mine for years of my life — I truly struggled to decide which restaurants to fit into this compilation, and wish I could've included them all. I organized this list from North to South in each section, so whatever neighborhood you're in, you might find something scrumptious to enjoy.