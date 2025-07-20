What To Eat With 24 Hours In Seattle
Seattle is known for many things — grunge music, rain, the movie "Sleepless in Seattle" — but its food scene is rarely discussed. As a local, people often ask me: What kind of food is Seattle known for?
I was raised in the Seattle area and had my start in the culinary world in the kitchens of this city. The food scene here is often criticized by professionals and customers alike: The food is expensive, hard to find, and the hours are odd. Some of these complaints may be valid — rent in Seattle is among the highest in the nation, which drives up both the cost of opening a restaurant as well as the wages employees must earn to survive in the market. Inevitably, this makes the cost of eating out exorbitantly high (which is worth bearing in mind and factoring into your budget, if you're visiting from somewhere more affordable).
I beg to differ from those who say the food scene here isn't on par with other cities, though. In Seattle, there's something for everyone, whether you want casual, fine dining, or late-night. Eating in The Emerald City was a huge pastime of mine for years of my life — I truly struggled to decide which restaurants to fit into this compilation, and wish I could've included them all. I organized this list from North to South in each section, so whatever neighborhood you're in, you might find something scrumptious to enjoy.
Start your day strong
Seattle has great breakfast restaurants in every neighborhood that serve up massive portions of heart-warming food. Beth's Cafe has been a Seattle icon since 1954. Located in the Greenwood neighborhood, they used to be a 24-hour spot that attracted all sorts of after-hours crowds. In the post-COVID era, you can enjoy their classic diner food and crayon-drawing adorned walls at more normal daytime hours.
In downtown Seattle, Skalka specializes in Georgian Khachapuris — fresh-baked bread boats filled with soft yolks, butter, cheese, or meats. Skillet, which has multiple locations around the city, serves some serious comfort food, including crispy chicken and waffles, whiskey shrimp and grits, and boozy breakfast cocktails.
Over in the Central District, Cheeky Cafe has got you covered when it comes to Asian fusion breakfast plates like green tea pancakes and Spam and eggs (the Spam grilled cheese is absolutely to die for). Continue further into South Seattle for a few hidden gems in great areas — Geraldine's is right on the main street of Columbia City, where, after breakfast, you can enjoy some of the neighborhood's well-known bakeries, butcher shops, and specialty grocers. Both Ways Cafe is right near Lake Washington, and if you stuff yourself too much on the breakfast burritos or biscuit sandwiches, you can enjoy a restorative stroll toward the beautiful Seward Park.
Go beyond the first Starbucks
Perhaps it's the dreary weather nine months of the year that makes this city so coffee-focused. The Vitamin D deficiency-fatigue requires a lot of caffeine to compensate. The first Starbucks is Seattle's most famous coffee spot, but if you're not interested in waiting in a line that stretches down the street, there are plenty of other options.
You won't have to look far to find a coffee shop in any neighborhood of Seattle, but Capitol Hill holds some of the hottest locations. Ghost Note off Pine and Bellevue is known for unique coffee cocktails and signature drinks. The cafe's Lush Life combines espresso and almond milk with grapefruit and orange blossom honey, transforming your cup of coffee into something light and refreshing. Meanwhile, Phê is a newly opened Vietnamese cafe right on E Pine St where you'll find your cup of matcha, hojicha (a roasted matcha leaf), or cà phê sữa d Vietnamese coffee transformed into a delicious work of art. The banana pudding matcha or the black sesame coffee are luxurious combinations that will linger in your mind for a long time.
If you're looking for something a bit more straightforward, Analog is a smaller shop just down the hill on Summit Ave E. This cafe serves perfectly executed pour-overs and stellar cold brews for those who enjoy a no-frills coffee. Boon Boona, as well as Espresso Vivace, also serve great espresso and have locations both on Capitol Hill and in other neighborhoods.
Indulge in daytime dessert
After an indulgent breakfast and a perfectly poured cup of coffee, you may find yourself craving something sweet, and what better to satisfy that craving than a freshly baked pastry? Petit Pierre Bakery has multiple locations across Seattle and serves up beautifully fashioned croissants (they even have a knafeh-style Dubai chocolate-stuffed croissant). Just outside of Fremont, Byen Bakeri specializes in Scandinavian pastries like danishes, princess cakes, lingonberry tarts, and cardamom knots. Meanwhile, Fuji Bakery has two locations where they serve Japanese baked goods like red bean buns and ultra-decadent ube cream-filled donuts.
On Capitol Hill (although they also have a location in West Seattle), Bakery Nouveau is the place to be. You can find anything your heart desires at this popular bake shop, from ratatouille sandwiches to brisket breakfast pastries, colorful macaroons, and flaky kouign amanns. The pear danish is especially eye-catching, and tastes as good as it looks.
In the Central District, Temple Pastries crafts incredibly picturesque tarts, mini-cakes, and cream-filled pastries that will satisfy any sweet tooth. If you find yourself in West Seattle, the Salvadorean Bakery is the place to be. Not only does it serve delicious pupusas and stunning custom cakes, but the pastry case is a sight to behold. Turnovers, cookies, and tres leches cakes — you won't leave here hungry.
Eat away your day in the International District
Those who speak ill of Seattle's food scene simply don't spend enough time in the Chinatown International District (or CID). Encompassing the accessible area just off the Link light rail, the CID includes Chinatown, Japantown, and Little Saigon. It's safe to say that between this neighborhood and the rest of Seattle, the Asian community is carrying Seattle's food scene.
There's no shortage of dim sum in this area. Hong Kong Bistro has an expansive menu that covers just about everything you could be craving when you walk in the doors (don't miss the watermelon slushies with sago pearls). At Chengdu Taste, you can order mouth-watering Sichuanese classics like cumin lamb and Mapo tofu. On those especially dreary days, Mike's Noodle House will keep you warm and comforted with hearty bowls of brisket noodle soup and silky congee.
Itsumono is a Japanese gastropub with dim lighting, strong drinks, and craveable dishes like a loco moco scotch egg, kaarage (Japanese fried chicken), and fried quail. Up Jackson into Little Saigon, you can't skip Pho Bac and the company's tiny, aptly named bistro, The Boat, which features mouthwatering garlic fried chicken. If you're in the mood for more of a snack, Chungchun has got you covered with Korean corn dogs. Over at Hood Famous Bakeshop, treat yourself to a pandan latte and an arroz caldo — shredded chicken in a rice porridge, complete with a sheath of crispy fried chicken skin you can use as a spoon.
Seattle staples you can't miss
Seattle's food scene is largely represented by two categories: seafood and teriyaki. Seafood speaks for itself, considering the geography of The Emerald City. On the other hand, some may be surprised to learn that teriyaki is the signature dish of Seattle, its story beginning with Toshi's Teriyaki, which opened in 1976. These days, there is no shortage of teriyaki joints in every neighborhood of the city, but for some of the highest-rated teriyaki, head over to West Seattle for Grillbird's chicken katsu and teriyaki combo platters. In the Mt Baker neighborhood, Rainier Teriyaki provides massive portions of perfectly glazed, smoky chicken, while on Capitol Hill, Teriyaki Madness serves the local community with affordable, filling plates.
Seafood in Seattle is a no-brainer — the city is almost entirely surrounded by fresh and salt water. In Ballard, The Walrus & Carpenter has consistently served unrivaled small plates for years — sit at the bar and observe the mind-blowing speed of their oyster-shucking cook. In Fremont, Local Tide has received quite a bit of notoriety lately for its stellar seafood sandwiches. Don't miss the shrimp toast or smoked salmon belly dip (with housemade chips). For more casual eats like fried oyster sandwiches and clam chowder, Ivar's is the spot, having been a Seattle staple since 1938.
Restaurants where you should try the whole menu
Some places have a menu so good it's just a shame to go and only try a couple of things — ideally, you should go with a few friends and chow down on as many dishes as possible. In the Fremont neighborhood sits Hannyatou, a quaint Japanese bistro serving up yuzu cocktails and delicious snacks like fried chicken skin. In Wallingford, Atoma is a restaurant perfect for special occasions with friends and family. Unique cocktails, great wine, a comfy, welcoming atmosphere, and food that is meant to satisfy and impress. In South Lake Union, Paju is a refined Korean restaurant serving squid ink fried rice that's unlike any other fried rice you will ever eat.
In Central Seattle, the Malaysian food at Kedai Makan is a must-try, with the Roti Jala (net bread with curry) at the top of the list. Right across the street is Plenty of Clouds, which serves a menu of thoughtfully executed Sichuanese dishes such as super-flavorful dumplings and dan dan noodles.
In the Central District, Communion has become an integral part of the Seattle food scene with a style described by its chef as "Seattle Soul." In South Seattle, you have to check out Cafe Selam. This Ethiopian restaurant serves heaping portions of spiced meats, perfectly seasoned lentils, buttery cabbage, and cooling cottage cheese all piled atop massive pieces of perfectly made Injera — a crepe-like Ethiopian bread that's used instead of utensils to eat your dinner.
You can't go wrong with sandwiches in Seattle
Who doesn't love an expertly crafted sandwich — simple, affordable, and soul-satisfyingly delicious? Lucky for you, Seattle is chock-full of notable sandwich spots. In the Ballard area, Un Bien is a Caribbean restaurant making sultry sandwiches revered around the city. In Fremont, you'll find your classic Italian subs and paninis at Royal Grinders, whose sandwiches are built with the perfect layering of sauce, meats, spicy peppers, and melted cheese.
In Capitol Hill, you can get two meals in one with the massive pastrami sandwich from Dingfelder's Delicatessen. They have everything you crave from a traditional Jewish delicatessen including matzo ball soup, potato latkes, bagels, and corned beef. Over on First Hill sits the inconspicuous George's Polish Deli, which serves a delicious variety of customizable sandwiches — don't miss the liverwurst or house-smoked kielbasa. In Pioneer Square, Salumi is a renowned true-Italian spot once visited by Anthony Bourdain for his show "No Reservations." You simply can't read their menu without starting to drool a little bit: eggplant parm, muffulettas, hot porchetta sandwiches with chimichurri, and mozzarella grilled cheese.
In South Seattle, Billiard Huoang is worth the trip. You can grab a reasonably priced and perfectly crafted bánh mì to go, or stay and enjoy the billiards. Don't forget to order a pennywort juice or an avocado smoothie to go along with it.
Clear your schedule for curated tasting menus
Although MICHELIN may not yet be judging in Seattle, the fine dining scene here is certainly on the rise. About a 30-minute drive outside of Seattle, you'll find the stunning restaurant, The Herbfarm. Located in Woodinville, this farm-to-table restaurant is surrounded by wineries and features locally grown produce beautifully crafted into Instagram-worthy plates. The tasting menu costs $325, although this price includes a thoughtful wine pairing. Not too much further South is Cafe Juanita, a Seattle staple that serves a Northern Italian tasting menu for $185.
Kamonegi in Fremont is an excellent option for those seeking a well-crafted tasting menu at a reasonable price ($82, with a la carte options offered as well). In Queen Anne, Canlis is an old-money Seattle institution that has led the city's fine dining scene for decades. With the kitchen now run by Seattle local James Huffman, the tasting menu costs $180 and is sure to impress.
In Capitol Hill, Altura offers a beautiful Italian-inspired tasting menu at $175 in an intimate setting where you can watch the kitchen in action. Not too far away, at Taneda, you can experience a sophisticated omakase sushi experience for $255 (although you'd better be quick to jump on a reservation). Mari Pili Tapas Bar is another fantastic option for a fun tasting menu at a reasonable price — for just $70, you can enjoy a series of small Spanish tapas, with the drink pairing ringing in at only $35.
Check out budget-friendly meals and quick bites
If the tasting menu budget isn't quite for you, not to worry. Seattle is full of affordable options that will tickle your palate and stop your stomach rumbling. Where better to start than with Dick's burgers, where you can get affordable burgers and delicious shakes at locations around the city. If you're in the mood for something a bit crispier, Ezell's Chicken is the place to be. Spicy chicken, homemade rolls, and comforting sides, served at various locations. Spice Waala is another fantastic Seattle chain serving flavorful and filling Indian street food like paneer and lamb wraps.
In downtown Seattle at Pike's Place Market, you could spend a whole day grazing on the local offerings. Freshly shucked oysters from Jack's Fish Spot, shakshukas like you've never had before from Lands of Origin, incredibly seasoned beef and onion piroshky's from Piroshky Piroshky, Turkish delights (yes, like from Narnia) from Turkish Delight — the list goes on. It may be a tourist spot, but it's far from a trap. It's likely you'll unknowingly see local chefs and Seattleites on their day off alongside the throngs of tourists.
This last location is some serious insider knowledge: There's a Shell gas station on Beacon Hill that has the hot case of your dreams. Fried catfish, gizzards, burritos, fresh scrambled eggs in the morning, hash browns, corn dogs ... suffice to say, if you're in need of a quick, affordable snack, this is the place to be.
It isn't America without Mexican food
Some say Seattle doesn't have good Mexican food, and although we may not be on par with more Southern Cal-Mex or Tex-Mex cities, there are still a few notable locations. In Northgate, Taquería La Pasadita is a tucked-away food truck serving delicious tacos. In Ballard, El Moose serves a little bit of everything including sopes, moles, and nopales (grilled cactus). If you're looking for a taco with a side of rich consomé, Birreria Tijuana has got you covered in multiple locations around the city.
On Beacon Hill, Carnitas Michoacan really takes the cake with daily soup specials, delicious tacos, hearty burritos, and whole-grilled mojarra fish. If it's less the tacos and more the comforting smell of freshly baked Mexican pastries you crave, check out Pastelería Y Panadería La Ideal in South Park, where you can load up a tray with pan dulces and truly indulge.
Save room for dessert
After a day of feasting, it's only logical to cap it off with something sweet, and the good news is: you've got options. In Wallingford, Indigo Cow is a small walk-up window that sells incredibly smooth Japanese Hokkaido cows' milk ice cream. With toppings like tiny mochi balls, toasted soy bean powder, and fresh fruit syrups, it's bound to be one of the best soft-serves you've ever had. Just up the street is Tres Lechería Bakery, which crafts just about every flavor of tres leches cakes your heart could desire (Mexican mocha, horchata, pistachio — to say the least).
In Capitol Hill, Pie Bar has your cocktail and pie needs covered, with options from savory to sweet, creamy to comforting. At Hot Cakes, you can indulge in molten cakes whose centers ooze when you cut into them (not to mention boozy milkshakes). Kemi Dessert Bar has your quick-snack needs taken care of with mango sticky rice Rice Krispy treats and pandan cookies. If you're craving a nice sundae, Bai-ten will serve you well with matcha, vanilla, and yuzu flavored soft serves topped with cute cookies or Pocky sticks. Don't miss the Japanese-style white bread sandwiches filled with whipped cream and fresh fruit.
Enjoy a nightcap
After all that food, you may be itching to sit down with a nice, relaxing nightcap. In U District, Mountaineering Club has quite a PNW, outdoorsy theme paired with delicious drinks and occasional live music. The patio area provides a lovely view of the neighborhood and a breath of fresh air. Descend into the lower part of Pike's Place Market to find Zig Zag Cafe, where you can enjoy a speakeasy-esque environment, delicious cocktails, and bar snacks. At mbar in South Lake Union, you can enjoy Mediterranean cuisine and signature cocktails with a stunning rooftop view of Lake Union and the surrounding city.
If it's an incredibly well-crafted cocktail with stunning presentation you seek, look no further than Canon in Capitol Hill. Whether your drink is served in a tiny, smoking cannon or with a palatte of edible paints, you're sure to be impressed. For more casual digs, check out the tiki drinks and bar food at Bait Shop, whose playful nautical themes are just right for a relaxing environment. At The Lookout, you may not get a craft cocktail, but you can take your beer out back for a stunning view of downtown and the iconic Space Needle.
End the night with a Seattle dog, which you can typically find outside most concerts, sporting events, and bars in the evenings. Typically made with a grilled Polish dog, this unique hot dog is smeared with cream cheese, smothered in caramelized onions, and (should be) topped with slices of pickled jalapeños.