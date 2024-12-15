What Separates Cal-Mex From Tex-Mex Cuisine?

America is home to a wide range of regional culinary styles. There's a long list of Italian foods that aren't actually from Italy, tons of unique pizza styles like Detroit's special square pie, and the many dishes of West African and French influence helped inspire Lowcountry Southern cuisine. Investigate just about any section of the country, and you'll find nuanced distinctions.

Such a quality is especially true if you head to the Southwest region, where Mexican influences remain strong in the kitchen. The most famed of these sub-styles hails from the Lone Star State. It's so widespread, you may even wonder if all Mexican-American food is Tex-Mex. The answer's no — glance at neighboring states and discover New Mexican cuisine, the Sonoran foods of Arizona, and Cal-Mex.

With a large geographic gap, there's naturally quite a bit separating Cal-Mex from Tex-Mex. The two cuisine styles have a distinct approach to cooking styles and flavorings, reflecting local ingredients and traditions. If you head to the respective state of each cuisine, you'll discover many unique dishes prepared with local flair.