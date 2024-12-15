What Separates Cal-Mex From Tex-Mex Cuisine?
America is home to a wide range of regional culinary styles. There's a long list of Italian foods that aren't actually from Italy, tons of unique pizza styles like Detroit's special square pie, and the many dishes of West African and French influence helped inspire Lowcountry Southern cuisine. Investigate just about any section of the country, and you'll find nuanced distinctions.
Such a quality is especially true if you head to the Southwest region, where Mexican influences remain strong in the kitchen. The most famed of these sub-styles hails from the Lone Star State. It's so widespread, you may even wonder if all Mexican-American food is Tex-Mex. The answer's no — glance at neighboring states and discover New Mexican cuisine, the Sonoran foods of Arizona, and Cal-Mex.
With a large geographic gap, there's naturally quite a bit separating Cal-Mex from Tex-Mex. The two cuisine styles have a distinct approach to cooking styles and flavorings, reflecting local ingredients and traditions. If you head to the respective state of each cuisine, you'll discover many unique dishes prepared with local flair.
What is Cal-Mex?
The name Cal-Mex evinces the cuisine's origin in the state of California. Yet, there's more to the style of food than simply preparation in the Golden State. A complex history of influences mingled over centuries to develop this cuisine. Prior to its admittance as the 31st state in the U.S., the area was inhabited by Native Americans, later colonized by the Spanish, and subsequently governed by Mexico. Such mixed cultures defined the 19th century Californian diet. Meaty, spiced dishes served in the form of picadillo and empanadas, as well as beans and rice, were popular parts of local cuisine.
However, as the area became increasingly Americanized following the Mexican-American War, many residents assimilated by turning to a Spanish rather than a Mexican identity. As a result, the 19th century cuisine began to fade away, especially as immigration from Mexico increased during the 1950s onwards. Today, Cal-Mex is defined by such histories, and the dishes that compose it are served in further sub-regional styles.
Head to San Diego and find delicious takes on fish tacos. Meanwhile, the Mission district of San Francisco is known for enormous burritos filled with meats, vegetables, beans, and rice. Cal-Mex salads became popularized by Los Angeles institutions like El Cholo, opened in 1923. And don't neglect the metropolis' homegrown street taco offerings. The use of fresh (often fruity) produce, lighter proteins, local dairy products, and flour tortillas have become common threads weaving together many Cal-Mex dishes across the state.
What is Tex-Mex?
Similarly, Tex-Mex combines the many multicultural foodways of the Lone Star State, also previously part of Mexico. The cuisine incorporates Native American influences, mixed with foods of the Spanish colonial period, and later Anglican settlers. By the eve of the 20th century, the prevalence of the cattle industry combined with the cultures of Tejanos — descendants of Spanish-speaking peoples who resided in Texas before it became a U.S. state — most strongly influenced the cooking style.
First sold as a street food by the "chili queens" in 1880s San Antonio, still beloved beef chili con carne is attributed as the first Tex-Mex dish, featuring indigenous culinary influences. A couple of decades later, the combo plate emerged in the same city, mixing rice and beans with a variable entree. And later into the 20th century, now-classics like nachos, fajitas, and enchiladas appeared on restaurant menus. The term Tex-Mex was first applied to food during the 1960s, and reached nationwide recognition in the 1970s.
For much of its existence, Tex-Mex has carried associations of casual and affordable dining. Rice, beans, and flour tortillas are stalwarts of the genre, and shredded cheese commonly appears atop various foods. Such an economic character led to negative associations, perhaps spurred by food writer Diana Kennedy labeling Tex-Mex inauthentic in 1972. However, with distinguished local ingredients, recipes, and traditions, the cuisine continues to grow and garner respect.
The regions employ different ingredients
With distinct food industries and influences, the two states often center different ingredients in the cuisines. Most prominently, Tex-Mex uses abundant amounts of cumin, which was brought to the state by settlers from the Canary Islands. Chili powder is another foundational spice, with manufactured versions already produced in Texas during the 19th century. And it'd be remiss not to mention cheese, which often appears in shredded form atop dishes, or standalone as the beloved queso dip. Lots of variations of this popular appetizer exist, like the canned rotel tomato cheese dip. With the prevalence of ranching culture, meats like pork and beef are protein stars, while ground corn, beans, and peppers also rose in popularity alongside the industry.
On the other hand, Cal-Mex favors vegetable and dairy-driven dishes, by way of California's extensive agricultural and dairy industries. Rather than cheddar, the cuisine favors fresh cheeses, using Hispanic-style products like cojita, crema, queso fresco, and panela, as well as the state's famous Monterey Jack. With a long coastline, seafood plays a large role in the culinary style, and if there is meat in a dish, it's typically sliced, shredded, or on the leaner side. Cal-Mex cooking also incorporates a lot of local produce, typically in the form of avocado, citrus, and salads. Just like in Texas, peppers are a cornerstone of flavor, appearing since the inception of the cuisine. Plus, you'll find other overlap in the shared use of rice, beans, and tortillas.
Cal-Mex and Tex-Mex have distinct signature dishes
Cal-Mex and Tex-Mex both offer a delicious spread of dishes, which showcase the unique nature of each cuisine. The latter's, in particular, have achieved more widespread popularity in the U.S., so you've likely seen them on restaurant menus. There's the mouthwatering restaurant-style sizzling steak fajitas, a showcase of Texas's beef offerings. And you can't miss a plate of enchiladas, differentiated from burritos thanks to the abundant covering of sauce and cheese. Plus, the cuisine is big on beans, often prepared in refried styles. Seasoned ground beef is popular in Texas, whether it's served atop a plate of cheesy nachos or in standalone stew form. And sip it all down with a frozen margarita, the drink indispensable to Tex-Mex.
Often considered closer to traditional Mexican cuisine, Cal-Mex's essential dishes are harder to pin down. It's more of a culinary approach, emphasizing freshness and local ingredients. Common favorites include Mexican-style salads, employing ingredients like jicama and avocados. Crispy hard shell tacos are another popular option. And there are the numerous regional options in the state, like a Baja fish taco bowl you'd see in SoCal or the enormous protein, rice, bean, and french fry-stuffed burritos found in the Bay Area. However, Cal-Mex's soul lies in the constant assimilation of Mexican recipes, all slightly redone with a Californian twist.