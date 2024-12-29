The Fish Swap You Didn't Know Your Caesar Salad Needed

To mix sardines into homemade Caesar salad dressing, you don't need very many. The average Caesar salad would need about three anchovy filets, which are boneless strips of meat from the fish. Your average sardine is larger than an anchovy, and a single sardine filet can work as a substitute for the usual three anchovies. If you're worried about bones, you can fillet tiny fish like anchovies using just your hands, while filleting a larger sardine can require a knife or scissors. Once you've got your boneless fish meat ready, you mince or mash it before combining it with the other dressing ingredients.

You do have a bit of flexibility to add more sardines to your dressing, but it will steer the flavor away from the salty, umami-rich style that the Caesar salad is known for. Too many sardines will make the Caesar salad become something more akin to a tuna salad.

If you're concerned with the nutritional value of your finished Caesar salad, canned sardines and anchovies are somewhat similar but not identical. Like many fish, both have lots of healthy omega-3 fats, as well as protein and calcium. However, anchovies do have much more sodium because of how they're cured (we mentioned that salty flavor), and sardines have more vitamin B12 and vitamin D. If sodium intake is a concern, then sardine Caesar salad is a better option.