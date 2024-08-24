11 Canned Foods That Are Just As Good As Fresh, According To Chefs

Canned foods often get a bad rap, with many believing they're unhealthy or inferior to fresh options. However, this is more myth than fact, and both chefs and science can back this up. Health chef and "Chopped" champion Julia Chebotar explains, "While fresh foods are generally higher in certain nutrients, many canned foods retain comparable nutritional value due to being processed at peak ripeness." Canned foods are also processed from high-quality raw ingredients and must meet stringent safety requirements, ensuring that they are not only nutritious but also safe to consume.

Beyond nutrition, when it comes to flavor and texture, many canned foods can easily rival their fresh counterparts. In fact, sometimes choosing canned is the better option because the canning process can enhance the texture of certain items, making them ideal for specific dishes. For instance, canned tomatoes offer just the right consistency for a rich, homemade sauce. Chef Theo Michaels, author of "Canned: Quick and Easy Recipes That Get the Most Out of Tinned Food," suggests we "stop thinking of canned ingredients as a fresh alternative but view (most of) them as ingredients in their own right." This shift in perspective highlights the unique qualities of canned foods, encouraging us to appreciate them as more than just a substitute. With all of this in mind, let's explore chef-approved canned foods that are just as good as fresh.

