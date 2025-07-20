10 Midwestern Cocktails That Don't Get Enough Attention

The Midwest may be better known for its ice-cold beers, cozy supper clubs, and baskets of cheese curds, but hidden within its local taverns, trendy bars, and cocktail lounges is a rich, unassuming drink culture waiting to be rediscovered. Beyond the reputation of brandy Old Fashioneds in Wisconsin or boilermakers after a long day's work, a trove of unique cocktails reflects the region's agricultural abundance, cultural influences, and artistry. Some of these libations are rooted in recipes passed down through generations, preserved on handwritten cards tucked into family recipe boxes. While others continue to push the envelope, offering reimagined concepts infused with Midwest-grown, farm-fresh berries, orchard apples, aromatic herbs, and notably distinct ingredients.

In general, midwestern mixology often blends practicality with indulgence, featuring spirits that warm in winter or refresh during humid summers. But that's not all — what makes these regional drinks unforgettable is their humility. They may not flaunt dramatic cocktail garnishes or come with fancy service. Rather, they tell a story with each sip, revealing flavors that are both familiar and surprising, from spicy whiskey blends to honeyed gin creations reminiscent of rolling fields in bloom.

So, whether you're a die-hard connoisseur or just looking for an adult beverage that showcases the Midwest's authentic flavors, these liquid snapshots offer something unexpected and delicious with a splash of history and ingenuity to boot. Here are 10 overlooked Midwestern cocktails that don't get enough attention.