10 Midwestern Cocktails That Don't Get Enough Attention
The Midwest may be better known for its ice-cold beers, cozy supper clubs, and baskets of cheese curds, but hidden within its local taverns, trendy bars, and cocktail lounges is a rich, unassuming drink culture waiting to be rediscovered. Beyond the reputation of brandy Old Fashioneds in Wisconsin or boilermakers after a long day's work, a trove of unique cocktails reflects the region's agricultural abundance, cultural influences, and artistry. Some of these libations are rooted in recipes passed down through generations, preserved on handwritten cards tucked into family recipe boxes. While others continue to push the envelope, offering reimagined concepts infused with Midwest-grown, farm-fresh berries, orchard apples, aromatic herbs, and notably distinct ingredients.
In general, midwestern mixology often blends practicality with indulgence, featuring spirits that warm in winter or refresh during humid summers. But that's not all — what makes these regional drinks unforgettable is their humility. They may not flaunt dramatic cocktail garnishes or come with fancy service. Rather, they tell a story with each sip, revealing flavors that are both familiar and surprising, from spicy whiskey blends to honeyed gin creations reminiscent of rolling fields in bloom.
So, whether you're a die-hard connoisseur or just looking for an adult beverage that showcases the Midwest's authentic flavors, these liquid snapshots offer something unexpected and delicious with a splash of history and ingenuity to boot. Here are 10 overlooked Midwestern cocktails that don't get enough attention.
1. The Wisconsin Brandy Old-Fashioned
This is not your classic Old-Fashioned. While the traditional version is anchored by whiskey, a dash of bitters, cherries, and a sugar cube, Wisconsin proudly reclaims the drink with its own unique twist — brandy as the preferred spirit. This particular variation has roots that date back to the mid-19th century, when German immigrants introduced a taste for brandy to the region, and California brandy producers, such as Korbel, began promoting their product at the Chicago World's Fair. Over time, brandy became the state's signature spirit, with the Old-Fashioned Sweet emerging as a staple of supper clubs and Friday fish fry traditions.
Unlike the simple, spirit-forward Old-Fashioned found elsewhere, Wisconsin's version is warm, approachable, and celebratory. Bartenders muddle oranges and cherries with sugar and bitters, then pour over a generous splash of brandy and top it off with lemon-lime soda, such as 7UP or Sprite. The result is a cocktail that's effervescent, fruity, and undeniably nostalgic.
The Wisconsin Brandy Old-Fashioned Sweet is definitely the embodiment of Midwestern hospitality. It's sweet without apology, often adorned with skewered cherries and orange slices, and served in short, heavy glasses perfect for long nights of conversation. It's a drink rooted in regional pride and history, reminding anyone who sips it that in Wisconsin, brandy is not just an option — it's a tradition.
2. The Missouri Mule
The Missouri Mule is a cocktail with a presidential backstory that deserves far more recognition beyond its state borders. Created in 1947 in honor of democratic President Harry Truman, who was also a proud Missourian, this cocktail was first crafted at the bar in the Savoy Hotel in London. Unlike the popular Moscow Mule, which is made with ginger beer, the Missouri Mule is a bold, spirit-forward drink combining bourbon, apple brandy, Campari, Cointreau, and lemon juice. The bourbon provides a warm foundation of caramel, oak, and vanilla, while the apple brandy adds a subtle orchard sweetness that lightens the whiskey's strength without masking its character.
Overall, the Missouri Mule is a strong cocktail that feels dignified yet approachable, which in a way pays homage to Truman's reputed down-to-earth nature and the straightforwardness of the Midwest. Yet, the Missouri Mule is relatively unknown outside of the Show-Me State despite this beloved beverage's history and intriguing flavor profile. But this cocktail is worth a try, if not for its quiet charm and agricultural roots, then for the simple appreciation of a reimagined drink. So, if you enjoy an Old-Fashioned but want a fruitier, slightly brighter twist, then the Missouri Mule is undoubtedly for you.
3. The Bootleg (Minnesota)
Steeped in Minnesota lore, The Bootleg is a cocktail whose very name evokes whispers of hidden flasks, lakeside speakeasies, and the creativity born of necessity during Prohibition. Although the exact origins of this secretive drink remain something of a mystery, many trace it back to exclusive country clubs around the Twin Cities, where the drink was crafted to conceal liquor during an era when alcohol was outlawed.
Traditionally made with vodka or gin, the Bootleg is combined with a homemade citrus-mint concentrate and topped off with soda water, resulting in a drink that is bright, zesty, and brimming with herbal freshness. Today, the concentrate is often made with a delightful blend of frozen lemonade and frozen limeade, making it both sweet and tart — perfect for a clean bite of vodka or the botanical notes of gin.
That said, what makes the Bootleg so distinctively Minnesotan is its connection to the state's summer culture. Families and friends gather at lake cabins, mixing up pitchers of Bootlegs to sip on docks as the sun sparkles off the water. Its cooling flavors feel tailor-made for humid afternoons and long, golden evenings outdoors.
4. The Blue Water Margarita (Iowa)
The Blue Water Margarita is a local cocktail that pays homage to the beauty and carefree spirit of Iowa's revered blue lake country, the Okoboji region. While margaritas are not often associated with the Midwest, Iowa has put its own unique stamp on this classic, creating a version that is both visually stunning and refreshingly delicious. Blue Curaçao liqueur lends this beverage its signature electric blue hue. Unlike a traditional margarita that leans into tart lime and earthy tequila, the Blue Water Margarita has a subtle orange sweetness, balancing the lime's acidity with citrusy depth.
True to the original cocktail, tequila remains the backbone of this drink, delivering warmth and structure. And a nice salted rim provides the perfect savory contrast. Poured over ice or served frozen in a wide margarita glass, its vibrant color is meant to evoke thoughts of lake vacations, pontoon rides, and sun-soaked afternoons spent dockside. Its popularity in the Okoboji region has made it a staple for locals and vacationers who gather by the lake each summer. Outside of this region, the Blue Water Margarita is somewhat overlooked. Still, it is definitely a nice addition to any outdoorsy outing, as this drink instantly transports you to gentle breezes, rippling waters, and the heart of summer.
5. The Elmo Cola (Indiana)
The Elmo Cola is a perfect example of how a simple highball can evolve into a modern, regional classic. For years, Indiana lacked a signature cocktail that felt truly local — until the Elmo Cola arrived on the scene. First introduced over a decade ago at the historic St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis, an institution that has been serving up hearty Midwestern fare since 1902, the addition of Elmo Cola brought a refreshing new energy to the establishment's bar menu and Midwest cocktail culture in general.
An uncomplicated beverage, the Elmo Cola is a combination of cherry vanilla bean–infused bourbon, whole cherries, and Coca-Cola, often served over ice in a highball glass. What makes the drink special is its blend of comforting, nostalgic flavors elevated by a touch of craftsmanship. The smooth vanilla notes from the bourbon pair beautifully with the tart sweetness of cherries, while the effervescence of Coca-Cola keeps the drink light, fizzy, and dangerously easy to sip. An instant favorite at St. Elmo's and one of Indiana's most beloved cocktails, it's approachable, satisfying, and uniquely tied to the Hoosier state's hospitality traditions. Though largely overlooked elsewhere, the Elmo Cola proves that a great cocktail does not need to be elaborate, just thoughtfully made and deeply enjoyable.
6. The Buckeye Bliss (Ohio)
The Buckeye Bliss is a rich, dessert-style cocktail that channels Ohio pride into every decadent sip, even though this lovely libation has yet to achieve widespread attention outside the state. A newcomer to the scene and a truly tasty treat, the Buckeye Bliss is a nod to Ohio's famous nickname, inspired by the beloved chocolate-and-peanut-butter buckeye candies. For many Ohioans, buckeye candies are a symbol of home, community, and festive gatherings, especially during football season. And, as a drink, the Buckeye Bliss builds upon this local fanfare, taking this cherished flavor profile and transforming it into an indulgent cocktail experience.
It all begins with a generous pour of peanut butter-infused whiskey, a newer but wildly popular spirit that captures the salty-sweet richness of roasted peanuts. Additionally, crème de cacao layers in smooth, velvety chocolate notes, while a splash of cream or Baileys Irish cream ties it all together into something resembling an adult milkshake that is sweet, creamy, and boozy with a satisfying finish. Some versions even incorporate coffee or hot chocolate, turning it into a winter warmer, though the chilled version remains the classic. More than just a drink, the Buckeye Bliss captures the heart of Ohio — rich traditions, simple pleasures, and a love of bold, familiar flavors, making it another hidden gem in Midwestern cocktail culture.
7. The Hummer (Michigan)
Another notable Midwestern libation that does not get the attention it deserves is the Hummer. A cocktail that perfectly captures Detroit's bold, unpretentious spirit, the Hummer was created in the late 1960s at the Bayview Yacht Club by bartender Jerome Adams. This frozen dessert drink is often described as the original boozy milkshake and is a deceptively simple blend of light rum, coffee liqueur, and vanilla ice cream. What sets the Hummer apart is its texture and depth. The ice cream provides an indulgent velvety base, while the coffee liqueur balances out all that sweetness with a hint of bitterness. Here, the use of rum cuts through the creaminess, ensuring that this adult treat never tastes one-dimensional.
Served in a tall glass, it arrives thick and frothy, often adorned with nothing more than a straw — a testament to its straightforward Midwestern charm. Even so, in a world now obsessed with boozy milkshakes and dessert cocktails, it is striking that this drink, which pioneered the trend almost six decades ago, has not become a nationwide staple. The Hummer is a celebration of Detroit's inventiveness and people's ability to create something comforting yet decadent with just a few ingredients. Any way you look at it, this boozy shake is the perfect end to a meal or a standalone pleasure on a summer evening.
8. The Persimmon Sour (Indiana)
Yet another Indiana cocktail that is largely unknown outside the state is the Persimmon Sour. This Midwestern beverage celebrates local heritage while simultaneously delivering bold, unforgettable flavor. In Indiana, the native persimmon is treasured for its rich, honey-like sweetness and is a symbol of fall, family recipes, and small-town pride. When making cocktails, this classic ingredient goes from the dessert bowl to the glass, creating a modern drink that is vibrant, tangy, and deeply comforting.
Bourbon provides a warm, oaky backbone for this drink, highlighting Indiana's deep ties to American whiskey traditions. And freshly muddled persimmon puree delivers a velvety texture and sweetness. Another key ingredient here is lemon juice, which adds a bright, citrusy taste, making this cocktail both balanced and refreshing.
The Persimmon Sour is the kind of beverage that feels cozy enough for a cool autumn evening but lively enough for festive gatherings. It showcases exactly what makes Midwestern mixology so exciting — a blend of tradition, seasonal bounty, and understated elegance. Overall, the Persimmon Sour offers a unique taste of Indiana, proving that some of the finest flavors are found close to home.
9. The Chicago Fizz (Illinois)
Over in Illinois, a blast from the past that definitely should be given a little more attention is the Chicago Fizz. During a time when the city's cocktail scene was booming among jazz clubs, speakeasies, and sophisticated hotel bars, this specialty drink was a bold and elegant choice that captured the grandeur and grit of early 20th-century Chicago. Yet, over the decades, the Chicago Fizz has become harder to find on drink menus, making it one of the Midwest's great underappreciated cocktail treasures.
At its heart, the Chicago Fizz is a masterclass in balance. With a smooth combination of dark rum and ruby port, this cocktail has a deep, molasses-like richness, which is complemented by the fruity sweetness of the fortified wine. The addition of fresh lemon juice cuts through it all with a crisp, zesty lift. What truly makes the drink stand out, though, is the silky egg white, shaken vigorously to create a frothy, cloud-like head and give the cocktail a luxurious mouthfeel. The result is a drink that's dark in color yet refreshingly light on the palate. Once a common order in Chicago's bars, the Fizz fell out of fashion as simpler highballs and modern classics took over. But a revival is undoubtedly in order, as the Chicago Fizz offers a glimpse into the refined drinking culture of the past and delivers a timeless flavor combination that is refreshingly Midwestern.
10. The Horsefeather (Kansas/Missouri)
The Horsefeather is a Kansas City classic (although it possibly originated in Lawrence) that perfectly captures the spirit of Midwest mixology — unfussy, refreshing, and packed with character. Likely created in the 1990s, this highball cocktail quickly became a local favorite and remains a staple in Kansas City bars, especially in the city's lively Westport neighborhood. Although the exact origins remain unclear, the staying power of this spicy beverage speaks for itself.
At its core, the Horsefeather is a beautifully simple-designed cocktail — a few ounces of rye whiskey or bourbon, a splash of ginger beer, and a squeeze of lemon are all this drink requires. And, though optional, aromatic bitters also introduce a herbal complexity, elevating the drink without overcomplicating it.
Generally served in a tall glass, the Horsefeather is the kind of cocktail that invites long conversations and slow sipping, making it ideal for warm afternoons or bustling evenings at a Kansas watering hole. But, in a cocktail world seemingly preoccupied with elaborate preparations, the Horsefeather is still semi-obscure. So, let this libation remind you that simplicity can be just as satisfying. Next time you order a drink, skip the expected and raise a glass to the Midwest, where every sip comes with a story.