When Should You Drink Your Cocktail In A Highball Glass?

In addition to pouring out various booze, assembling a cocktail involves many considerations. There's the method of mixing, garnishes, and — no less importantly — the serving vessel itself. Presentation is a large part of cocktail enjoyment, so it's wise to stock up on cocktail glasses and know the right way to use them. And one of the most essential vessels you'll want to keep on hand is the highball glass.

This container is tall and narrow, reminiscent in shape of a candle. Traditionally, it holds around 10 ounces of liquid, although modern manufacturers craft in a large range. Its capacity is just a bit smaller than the Collins glass, and bigger than the Delmonico, with which it's frequently confused. What's most important is its narrow, slender shape.

The highball is the vessel of choice for delicious fizzy drinks, comprised of a spirit topped with a carbonated beverage of choice. Some ice goes into the glass, as well as a garnish, which is oftentimes a slice of citrus. As a result, this serving vessel is the perfect choice for refreshing yet casual drinks. And its size enables incredible creativity, too.

