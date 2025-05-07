4 Ways To Add Peanut Butter To Your Cocktails

The mouth-watering world of cocktails is ever-expanding. Beyond time-tested classics like an old-fashioned or margarita, there's a wild realm of drinks featuring everything from turmeric and coconut water to beef bullion cubes. So if a stiff drink with peanut butter calls your name, don't find it too outlandish; there are multiple ways to make such a flavored cocktail a reality.

If you're not feeling like playing mixologist, you could turn to pre-bottled peanut butter-flavored spirits like a peanut butter moonshine or whiskey. They'll both certainly deliver nutty notes, and you could even pair a peanut butter whiskey with a berry liqueur if you love PB&Js. Yet, there's something extra rewarding to imbue the drink with the nut butter yourself. Not only can you tinker with flavors to your liking, but the taste and texture translate more naturally into the drink, too.

The main issue is the consistency: Nut butter is thick yet still slightly liquid and high in fat, making it a tricky ingredient to uniformly dissolve. While fat and water-based molecules are both soluble in alcohol, they take some time to seep in. And as you may encounter while scraping at an almost-empty peanut butter jar, this substance tends to conglomerate into chunky globs. So if you simply throw peanut butter in a shaker alongside ice, don't expect a desirable consistency. However, with the right technique — and a bit of patience — it is possible to integrate the nut butter's aromatic essence into a drink.