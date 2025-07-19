13 Subtle Ways To Make Your Kitchen Backsplash Look More Expensive

Your backsplash is critical to your kitchen's overall design aesthetic, especially since it's a necessary update when selling a home. The good news is that it presents a number of opportunities. It sits right below eye level, brings class and light to the space, and doesn't have to be that expensive ... if you know what you're doing and you avoid the most common backsplash renovation mistakes. Considering the number of smart hacks you can use to make your backsplash look even more expensive than it is, there's no reason not to get an excellent end result.

"Backsplashes are one of the fastest ways to fake a custom look, and there are tricks to make that pop on any budget," says Danny Niemela, vice president and CFO of ArDan Construction. Alex Smith, co-owner of Render3DQuick, agrees: "After visualizing so many kitchens, I can assure you that backsplash is not only a protective covering; it is a potent design tool that can turn the value of a kitchen upside down without the need to spend the budget on a complete remodel."

The question becomes, then, how do you upgrade the look of your backsplash without inflating the budget, due either to materials or labor? It's absolutely possible. "Whether it's warm grout with wood accents or marble-look tile paired with stone surfaces," says Malek Nassereddine, operations manager at KJP Select Hardwoods, "thoughtful design choices can make even modest materials feel elevated." Chowhound rounded up the experts for a look at 13 of the most effective ways to make your kitchen backsplash more expensive with ease.