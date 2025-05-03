How Long Does Peel-And-Stick Tile Backsplash Really Last?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Using peel-and-stick tiles to create an eye-catching backsplash is a budget-friendly DIY kitchen upgrade for homeowners and renters alike. Peel-and-stick tiles are available in a variety of materials, all of which include an adhesive backing that make it easy to stick them on the wall without additional spray glue or messy mortar and grout. However, the easy installation of these sticker-like tiles might have you wondering whether they'll last longer than a few months.

While traditional tile is typically made of ceramic or porcelain, which can last for a lifetime, peel-and-stick tile is usually made of vinyl, glass, or metal. Vinyl is a desirable choice for kitchen backsplashes due to being wallet-friendly and water-resistant. However, this type of tile is more likely to peel over time and may not last as long or be as durable as glass or metal. In addition to the quality and type of material, high moisture, humidity, and heat are other factors that effect how long your peel-and-stick tiles last; if you're planning to install the tiles over the stove, make sure to buy ones that are heat-resistant, such as Smart Tiles peel-and-stick backsplash or StickGoo white subway peel-and-stick backsplash. While they don't last as long as traditional tile installed with mortar, they can potentially last up to five years if installed correctly and properly maintained.