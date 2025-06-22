One Of The Most Important Updates Real Estate Agents Say A Kitchen Should Have
If you're remodeling your kitchen or preparing to sell your home and hoping to nudge its value up a little bit, there's one big upgrade you can make that doesn't require a hardcore kitchen renovation. It's called a backsplash, and according to a report from online real estate platform HomeLight, some 37% of real estate agents say that it's a desirable addition for home buyers.
But, you may be asking, what is a backsplash? The name contains a clue — it's a wall coating that goes above your kitchen counters, sink, and stove, and protects the wall from any food prep splashes that might occur. How high the backsplash goes is up to you: It can be as little as 4 inches or it can extend several feet, all the way to the ceiling. If you've got cabinets above your counter, it will probably extend to the edge of the cabinet. In this case, you may want to design the backsplash to fit neatly with the cabinets, so it doesn't look like it's weirdly extending behind them.
Backsplashes are most often made with ceramic tiles, but other possible materials include stone or stainless steel (make sure you use the right products to clean it, though). For obvious reasons, they're always made with materials that are easy to clean; a velvet backsplash would defeat the purpose.
Do you really need a kitchen backsplash?
The question of whether or not a kitchen backsplash is an essential feature is sometimes debated in the design world, and the answer is "no," followed by a "but." Backsplashes are sometimes talked about in terms of the aesthetic value they add, but their utility — keeping your wall clean from oil splatters from your stove or miscellaneous food juices as you chop fruits and veggies — is clear. And naturally, they don't come free. Backsplash installation prices vary enormously, depending on the materials and labor. As a very rough average, you could expect to throw down anywhere from $100 if you use cheap materials and DIY installation to thousands of dollars if you opt for an extensive backsplash made from a fancy material like marble.
If you're on a tight budget, peel-and-stick tiles are a good bet, as they're cheap, DIY-friendly (although they may not last as long), and come in a wide range of styles. Regular tiles are probably your next cheapest option, although prices vary a lot. Life without a backsplash is possible, too: Some designers say they're not necessary and that foregoing them may allow for a more minimal, well-rounded kitchen design without distractions. If you want to skip the traditional backsplash, you can instead use washable paint to help keep the wall clean and still add some color to the space.
All of this said, a backsplash is still an affordable improvement that entices home buyers. The other recommendations from HomeLight that agents consider valuable will likely cost you a lot more and require major redesigns — these include kitchen islands, open-concept kitchens, or stainless steel appliances.