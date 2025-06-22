One Of The Most Important Updates Real Estate Agents Say A Kitchen Should Have

If you're remodeling your kitchen or preparing to sell your home and hoping to nudge its value up a little bit, there's one big upgrade you can make that doesn't require a hardcore kitchen renovation. It's called a backsplash, and according to a report from online real estate platform HomeLight, some 37% of real estate agents say that it's a desirable addition for home buyers.

But, you may be asking, what is a backsplash? The name contains a clue — it's a wall coating that goes above your kitchen counters, sink, and stove, and protects the wall from any food prep splashes that might occur. How high the backsplash goes is up to you: It can be as little as 4 inches or it can extend several feet, all the way to the ceiling. If you've got cabinets above your counter, it will probably extend to the edge of the cabinet. In this case, you may want to design the backsplash to fit neatly with the cabinets, so it doesn't look like it's weirdly extending behind them.

Backsplashes are most often made with ceramic tiles, but other possible materials include stone or stainless steel (make sure you use the right products to clean it, though). For obvious reasons, they're always made with materials that are easy to clean; a velvet backsplash would defeat the purpose.