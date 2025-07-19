13 Genius Hacks For Better Tasting Whiskey

The world of whiskey is a vast space steeped in history and craft, with numerous styles and flavor profiles to suit all tastes. But some who imbibe find this brown spirit to be harsh or hard to appreciate, perhaps writing it off as an "acquired taste" or a stuffy, old-fashioned booze. It often ends up used in a myriad of cocktails, from classics like an old fashioned to whiskey sours, where its sharpness is softened by other ingredients. And then there are all the whiskey terminology and classifications, which can also confuse and further turn drinkers off from exploring this storied liquor. But if you're adventurous and want to be able to appreciate this beverage (or perhaps give it a second chance) there are ways to make whiskey more approachable.

Here, we'll explore 13 different hacks to help whiskey-adverse drinkers learn to love it, and for those who already do to love it even more. We've enlisted the help of a renowned Scottish mixologist, Jack Jamieson, to advise us. He was the 2022 Scottish Drinks Influencer of the Year, and shares his expertise online with over 70,000 Instagram followers. Additionally, we had the help of Lynn House, Portfolio Mixologist for Heaven Hill Distillery, which includes the brands Elijah Craig, Old Fitzgerald, and more, to share some killer tips. The tricks they shared offer fresh perspectives on appreciating this amber elixir, ultimately leading to better-tasting whiskey and a richer overall experience. Cheers to that!