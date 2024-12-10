The Hands-Down Best Glass To Drink Whiskey Neat

There are seemingly endless types of alcohol glassware. When it comes to whiskey, we can confidently say that a shot glass is not the best glass for sipping it neat — a good whiskey deserves to be drank out of a good glass. Sure, a shot of something cheap is fine, but a bottle that falls on the nicer side deserves an elegant glass to match. According to Adam Edwards, the National Brand Ambassador at Heaven's Door, a small glass with a tulip shape is ideal.

"A Glencairn glass (or a glass with a tulip bell) is designed to deliver a concentrated blast of the whiskey to your nose while allowing the more volatile notes away when you tilt it," Edwards tells Chowhound. The mouth of the glass is smaller than its base, which helps bring the aromas together, as well as concentrate the color. Glencairn whiskey glasses, such as this set of four, are ergonomic to hold and comfortable against the lips when sipping. Rather than a delicate stem, this glassware has a short, stout, and sturdy base.

The glassware we sip spirits out of matters, because it can influence how we perceive the taste, smell, appearance, and overall experience of a drink. Imagine if you were served a 2-ounce pour of whiskey neat in a pint — it would feel like something is missing with all the empty space. It would be more difficult to connect with the aroma and focus on the color. And while incorrect glassware won't necessarily ruin a drink (still, you should probably skip flutes when serving champagne), the correct glassware will certainly improve it.