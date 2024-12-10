The Hands-Down Best Glass To Drink Whiskey Neat
There are seemingly endless types of alcohol glassware. When it comes to whiskey, we can confidently say that a shot glass is not the best glass for sipping it neat — a good whiskey deserves to be drank out of a good glass. Sure, a shot of something cheap is fine, but a bottle that falls on the nicer side deserves an elegant glass to match. According to Adam Edwards, the National Brand Ambassador at Heaven's Door, a small glass with a tulip shape is ideal.
"A Glencairn glass (or a glass with a tulip bell) is designed to deliver a concentrated blast of the whiskey to your nose while allowing the more volatile notes away when you tilt it," Edwards tells Chowhound. The mouth of the glass is smaller than its base, which helps bring the aromas together, as well as concentrate the color. Glencairn whiskey glasses, such as this set of four, are ergonomic to hold and comfortable against the lips when sipping. Rather than a delicate stem, this glassware has a short, stout, and sturdy base.
The glassware we sip spirits out of matters, because it can influence how we perceive the taste, smell, appearance, and overall experience of a drink. Imagine if you were served a 2-ounce pour of whiskey neat in a pint — it would feel like something is missing with all the empty space. It would be more difficult to connect with the aroma and focus on the color. And while incorrect glassware won't necessarily ruin a drink (still, you should probably skip flutes when serving champagne), the correct glassware will certainly improve it.
Other glassware for whiskey
The Glencairn glass is a top choice for drinking whiskey, but Adam Edwards shares that there are moments when he prefers other glasses for more casual sipping. "I feel that when I drink out of these glasses, I'm not able to relax fully, and I go into 'analysis mode,'" he says. While the concentrated aroma hits you in the face, it certainly can be intense, which isn't desirable all the time.
The whiskey brand ambassador recommends another approachable glassware: "A rocks glass is [a] great way to enjoy whiskey without feeling like I have to dissect every part of it." A rocks glass is a simple cylinder shape with sturdy walls that standardly holds around 7 ounces of liquid — whiskey can be served neat or on the rocks (over ice) in these glasses. For whiskey connoisseurs like Edwards, not all drinks need to be a full-blown tasting experience. Sometimes it's nice to relax and have a drink to simply have a drink without thinking about it too much. Rocks glasses, like Coplib's set of four, are great for those new to the spirit, or those who aren't necessarily its biggest fans, and want to ease into the complex and layered flavors of various essential whiskey brands without becoming overwhelmed by their bold notes.
Another style of glassware, called an old fashioned glass, also works for serving whiskey. This style of glassware looks pretty similar to a rocks glass, but it's a bit smaller and often has textured etching. Whiskey can be served neat or on the rocks in this glass as well.