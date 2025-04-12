The Popular Liquor That Benefits From A Pinch Of Sea Salt

Seasoned chefs already know one golden rule: Salting is indispensable. There's a reason you season dishes with salt as you're cooking; it enhances flavors and balances the dish to outsized effect. And adding a pinch of this wondrous mineral applies to drinks, too. A saline solution is frequently employed in cocktail-making to add both a new dimension to the palate and minimize bitter flavors in the mix.

Well, there's even a straight liquor that can taste better after a pinch of salt: whiskey. It's an addition that might make some purists uncomfortable, but crushing just a few crystals into a glass can enhance the drink's taste. Salt tones down specifically bitter flavors to reveal sweetness and further complexity. The interaction occurs due to salts effect on our taste buds and sodium's ability to make bitter notes taste less prominent. The mineral also amplifies salivation, thereby giving whiskey a pleasantly oily mouthfeel. All the while, whiskey's aroma remains unchanged.

The more minerals in the salt, the more intricate the potential flavors — hence why sea salt is great for the task. Its flavor works well with the spirit's palate. Especially effective with peated whiskey — which comes extra bitter — just a touch of a high quality sea salt tones down its bracing flavor, letting the more nuanced notes shine.