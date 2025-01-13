What Is The Point Of Aerating Wine?

Imagine it's Friday evening. The workweek is finally over, and you've just returned home with the best bottle of Costco bargain wine you could find. And just as you're about to uncork it with your friends, one of them says you have to "let it breathe." What does that even mean?

The process is called aeration, and it's quite important. Exposing the wine to oxygen allows it to develop its full bouquet by softening the tannins; the compounds responsible for a wine's bitterness and astringency. This also helps eliminate any undesirable flavors that may have developed while the wine was sealed inside the bottle.

Alright, that sounds like another interesting fact to keep in mind for the next wine adventure. But how exactly do you even begin aerating wine? Well, even though wine can be aerated while still inside an uncorked bottle, which typically takes no more than a couple of hours, that technique is slower than using an aerator or a decanter. But no matter which method you choose, it's important to let the wine come into contact with air, as two major reactions — oxidation and evaporation — need to take place to bring it to its ultimate state.