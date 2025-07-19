The 9 Hands-Down Best Disney World Hotel Restaurants

As any Walt Disney World fan knows, there are plenty of places to eat in the resort's parks. When the hunger hits, you can pop into a restaurant for a full-service sit-down meal or hit up snack stands to try underrated Disney foods like candied bacon skewers or quick and easy grilled cheese sandwiches. There's even a McDonald's in Disney World if you want a familiar fast food fix. But what you might not know is that some of the best restaurants at Disney World can be found at the resort's hotels.

Disney World's sprawling resort is home to more than 25 themed hotels, each with its own restaurant options that range from casual poolside grills to world-class fine dining. There's something for everyone, from all-you-care-to-enjoy character breakfasts to authentic African cuisine and elegant multi-course dinners prepared by award-winning chefs. A few hotel restaurants have even earned MICHELIN stars, proving that Disney dining can be just as impressive outside the theme parks as it is inside them.

While some of the hotel restaurants at Walt Disney World can be a bit of a trek to get to if you're not staying at that particular hotel, several have food so enticing that it definitely warrants a detour. We drew on our own experiences and input from countless customer reviews to narrow down the best of the best. These are 9 Disney World hotel restaurants that are sure to impress even the most discerning foodies.