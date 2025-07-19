The 9 Hands-Down Best Disney World Hotel Restaurants
As any Walt Disney World fan knows, there are plenty of places to eat in the resort's parks. When the hunger hits, you can pop into a restaurant for a full-service sit-down meal or hit up snack stands to try underrated Disney foods like candied bacon skewers or quick and easy grilled cheese sandwiches. There's even a McDonald's in Disney World if you want a familiar fast food fix. But what you might not know is that some of the best restaurants at Disney World can be found at the resort's hotels.
Disney World's sprawling resort is home to more than 25 themed hotels, each with its own restaurant options that range from casual poolside grills to world-class fine dining. There's something for everyone, from all-you-care-to-enjoy character breakfasts to authentic African cuisine and elegant multi-course dinners prepared by award-winning chefs. A few hotel restaurants have even earned MICHELIN stars, proving that Disney dining can be just as impressive outside the theme parks as it is inside them.
While some of the hotel restaurants at Walt Disney World can be a bit of a trek to get to if you're not staying at that particular hotel, several have food so enticing that it definitely warrants a detour. We drew on our own experiences and input from countless customer reviews to narrow down the best of the best. These are 9 Disney World hotel restaurants that are sure to impress even the most discerning foodies.
Victoria & Albert's at the Grand Floridian Resort
Step inside Victoria & Albert's and you'll find yourself in a space that's reminiscent of a Victorian palace or royal summer home. The restaurant was actually inspired by Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee, so the decor is suitably opulent. A crystal chandelier hangs from a rotunda in the ceiling, Victorian-themed artworks line the walls, and the floor is covered in a plush, patterned carpet. The restaurant opened in the Grand Floridian Resort in 1988 and has been impressing diners ever since, so much so that it was awarded a MICHELIN star in 2024.
The cuisine at Victoria & Albert's is modern American with global influences. The tasting menus change often depending on the season and the whims of the chefs. Dishes could include anything from elk carpaccio to caviar with celery root and uni pasta. There is also an extensive wine list with over 500 bottles to choose from.
Everything about Victoria & Albert's is elegant, so semi-formal or formal wear is expected. In addition, only children 10 years and above are permitted to dine there. Unfortunately, the restaurant does not accept the Disney Dining Plan. And, as you might imagine, a meal here isn't cheap. In fact, this is Disney World's most expensive restaurant with a tasting menu that starts at $295 per guest with optional wine pairings for another $155 and zero-proof pairings for $115. However, many reviewers say it's worth every penny for the exceptional service and exquisite culinary creations.
https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/victoria-and-alberts-overview/
(407) 939 3862
Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, 4401 Floridian Way, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Boma - Flavors of Africa at the Animal Kingdom Lodge
If you're looking for something a bit more casual that also gets rave reviews from diners, Boma — Flavors of Africa is a good bet. Located in the Animal Kingdom Lodge, the restaurant is styled like an African marketplace with big wooden beams, a thatched roof, and buffet tables loaded with tasty eats during breakfast and dinner time. Most reviewers have nothing but good things to say about the buffet spreads, with some Redditors calling them "next level" and "out of this world."
Swing by Boma in the morning, and you can sip on Kenyan coffee as you tuck into dishes like sticky buns, omelets, bacon and sausage, and waffles shaped like Mickey Mouse and Simba from "The Lion King." There are also African-inspired dishes like turkey bobotie (a quiche-like South African dish). In the evening, dishes can include Berbere chickpea salad, Durban chicken, mac and cheese, and African spiced beef striploin. South African wines are also on offer, along with specialty cocktails like margaritas and cold brew martinis.
Boma is an easy-going, family-friendly spot, so casual attire is fine. All ages are welcome, and there are plenty of kid-friendly dishes for little ones. The all-you-care-to-enjoy breakfast buffet costs $39 per adult and $23 per child, while the dinner buffet costs $58 per adult and $34 per child. Specialty drinks and alcoholic beverages are extra. Boma also accepts the Disney Dining Plan.
https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/animal-kingdom-lodge/boma-flavors-of-africa/
(407) 938 3000
Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, 2901 Osceola Pkwy, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Toledo at the Coronado Springs Resort
Situated on the top floor of the Gran Destino tower at the Coronado Springs Resort, Toledo impresses right from the get-go. Tables and booths are set under a grand paneled ceiling that changes color periodically. Mosaics and geometric patterns throughout the dining room give a nod to Spanish surrealist art and architecture. If you can snag a seat next to the windows, you'll get sweeping views of Disney's Hollywood Studios and the nightly fireworks display.
Toledo is all about Spanish tapas, seafood, and steaks. Your meal could start with small plates like pan con tomate, marinated olives, and garlic shrimp. Crusty bread is served alongside the light bites to help sop up any sauce. Entrees include rioja-braised chicken, plancha-seared salmon, and a smoked pork chop. There are also dishes for two, such as the seafood paella and chuletón bone-in ribeye. The Spanish wines and sangrías are also a must-try.
The prices at Toledo aren't bad compared to some of the other Disney hotel restaurants and considering the quality of food you get. Several diners also point out that the portions of the mains are seriously substantial, so you get what you pay for. Tapas start at $11 and entrees start at $31. The chef's signature dinner for two goes for $155. Toledo also accepts the Disney Dining Plan. The restaurant is open for dinner from Wednesday to Sunday, and it tends to fill up fast, so reservations are recommended.
https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/coronado-springs-resort/toledo/
(407) 939 1000
Gran Destino Tower at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, 1001 W Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Narcoossee's at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
The Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has some fabulous restaurants, and Narcoossee's is right up there with the best. It's a waterfront restaurant, which is fitting considering the focus is fresh seafood. The dining room is bright and has boathouse vibes with lots of light wood and white and blue accents. There's also a big wrap-around terrace where you can catch the fireworks show across the lake. The restaurant even plays the show's music on the speakers.
Seafood lovers will find plenty of enticing dishes to tuck into at Narcoossee's. Take, for example, the ocean-inspired charcuterie board that includes lobster sausage, octopus capicola, ahi tuna pastrami, and cherry peppers stuffed with crab. You can also indulge in lobster bisque, blackened redfish, and Gulf shrimp bucatini. For those who prefer land dishes, there are options like the Prime New York strip steak, milk-brined pork chop, and roasted vegetable paella.
Narcoosee's is a fine-dining spot, so you'll need to dress the part and leave the swimwear in your hotel room. It's a little bit pricey with appetizers starting at $16 and entrees ranging from $36 to $89. However, you can use your Disney Dining Plan here. It's best to make a reservation because it can get busy. Many reviewers recommend timing your reservation to line up with the fireworks show.
https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/grand-floridian-resort-and-spa/narcoossees/
(407) 824 3000
Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, 4401 Floridian Way, Lake Buena Vista, FL 82830
Capa at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando
Make your way up to the 17th floor of the Four Seasons Resort Orlando and you'll find Capa, a MICHELIN-starred rooftop steakhouse that pulls out all the stops. The sleek dining room features dark wood with grey and red accents, and there is a huge red art installation hanging from the soaring ceiling. The tables and banquettes allow for views of the open kitchen, and there's a large terrace where you can soak up views of the lush scenery and catch the nightly fireworks.
The menu at Capa offers modern steakhouse fare with Spanish touches. You can whet your appetite with oysters and caviar from the raw bar or sample tapas options like croquetas, beer-brined pork belly, and rustic house-made bread with saffron butter. Then you can feast on wood-grilled steaks, rack of lamb, and Maine lobster. Add-ons include foie gras, bone marrow, and shrimp. If you want to go all out, you can try the Miyazaki Wagyu flight. There is also an excellent selection of international wines on offer.
Capa isn't owned and operated by Disney World, so you won't be able to use your Disney Dining Plan there or book a table with Disney Reservations. It's pretty swanky, so you'll want to dress up and be prepared to splash out. According to many diners, it's a meal you won't soon forget. As one Yelp reviewer wrote: "Easily one of the best restaurants you will ever go to in your life."
https://www.capasteakhouse.com/
(407) 313 7777
Four Seasons Resort Orlando, 10100 Dream Tree Blvd, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32836
California Grill at the Contemporary Resort
For 30 years, California Grill has been impressing Disney World guests from its lofty position on the 15th floor of the Contemporary Resort. Your experience starts on the second floor of the resort, where a Cast Member will escort you to a private elevator. When you get to the top, you'll find a spacious dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer spectacular views of the Magic Kingdom park. It's a prime spot to catch the fireworks lighting up the sky over Cinderella's Castle.
California Grill offers a three-course prix fixe menu that lets diners choose one appetizer, an entree, and a dessert. Starters include the Sonoma goat cheese ravioli, tempura lion's mane mushroom sushi roll, and a barbecue eel roll. Entrees include the pan-roasted duck, plancha-seared sea scallops, and potato pierogies. You can end your meal with sweet treats like the panna cotta or blueberry-goat cheese cheesecake.
Because this is a fine-dining spot, semi-formal or formal attire is expected. Kids are welcome, and there's even a special kids' menu that caters more to young people's tastes with options like cheesy pasta and grilled chicken. The prix fixe menu costs $89 for adults with optional wine pairing for an extra $72. The three-course kids' menu costs $39. Pro tip: If you dine at California Grill earlier in the day, you can save your receipt and return at night to catch the fireworks on the balcony.
https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/contemporary-resort/california-grill/
(407) 824 1000
Disney's Contemporary Resort, 4600 N World Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Sanaa at the Animal Kingdom Lodge
Sanaa is by far one of the most unique restaurants at Disney World. It's located in Kidani Village at the Animal Kingdom Lodge, and it features trees in the middle of the dining room with branches that spread out across the ceiling. The large windows offer views of the Sunset Savanna, where you can see animals like giraffes, antelopes, and zebras roaming. Stone and wood accents give it a rustic vibe, while vibrant cushions and tables add pops of color. One Yelp reviewer summed it up pretty succinctly, stating: "Coolest dining experience ever."
From 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sanaa offers an easy-going breakfast menu that features dishes like eggs Benedict, short rib hash, and avocado toast. According to many diners, though, the lunch or dinner menus are the real gems. The Indian-style bread service is particularly popular. You get five types of breads, such as naan and paratha, with an array of condiments like cucumber raita, mango chutney, red chile sambal, and roasted red pepper hummus. Other top-rated dishes include the lamb kefta, vegetable curry, and butter chicken.
The vibe at Sanaa is laid-back and family-friendly. It's also reasonably priced compared to some of the other Disney World hotel restaurants. In addition, Sanaa accepts the Disney Dining Plan. No reservations are required for breakfast, but it's a good idea to make one for lunch or dinner to ensure you can snag a seat.
https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/animal-kingdom-villas-kidani/sanaa/
(407) 938 7400
Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas, Kidani Village, 3701 Osceola Pkwy, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32380
Topolino's Terrace at the Riviera Resort
Named after the Italian name for Mickey Mouse, Topolino's Terrace is a stylish rooftop restaurant that offers character breakfasts in the morning and fine-dining meals in the evening. It's located on the 10th floor of the Riviera Resort, which is in the EPCOT Resort area. The dining room features dark wooden tables, plush booths, and chandeliers shaped like pasta. Huge windows look out over EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios. The vibe in the morning is lively and fun, while at night it's a bit more refined.
Visit Topolino's Terrace for breakfast and indulge in dishes like sour cream waffles, quiche gruyère, and steak and eggs while Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Daisy Duck stop by the tables and mingle with guests. There's a special kids' breakfast menu and brunch cocktails on offer for adults. In the evening, the menu changes to Mediterranean-inspired dishes like handmade pastas, bouillabaisse, sole meunière, and filet mignon cooked over a wood-fired grill. Fine wines and specialty cocktails are also on offer.
Topolino's Terrace is a fine-dining restaurant, so there is a dress code in effect in the evenings. Swimwear is a definite no-go. The prix fixe breakfast menu costs $52 for adults and includes one entree. For kids nine years old and under, breakfast is priced at $33 and includes a kid's entree and two sides. The dinner menu is a la carte. The restaurant also accepts the Disney Dining Plan. This is another spot where reservations are highly recommended. If you're coming for dinner, try to line up your reservation so you can catch the fireworks.
https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/riviera-resort/topolinos-terrace/
(407) 828 7030
Disney's Riviera Resort, 1080 Esplanade Ave, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Cítricos at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
The Grand Floridian Resort & Spa wins top marks again for another spectacular fine-dining destination — Cítricos. If you remember the animated sequence from the movie "Mary Poppins," you'll see subtle echoes of that in the garden-themed dining room. Think flowers on the upholstery of the chairs and vine-patterned lattices separating parts of the room. Reviewers love the elegant ambiance, and some say it's one of the best meals you can have at Disney World. Cítricos has also been recognized by the MICHELIN Guide.
The menu features coastal cuisine with plenty of nods to Florida and some international touches. You can start with tasty dishes like the citrus-cured hamachi, yuzu-soy roasted duck breast, or royal osetra caviar with egg yolk spread, crème fraîche, caperberries, toasted brioche, and cornbread. Entrees include crispy garlic-crusted domestic fish, oak-grilled filet mignon, and Malbec guava-barbecued short ribs. Kids can enjoy options like the grilled cheese sandwich and pepperoni pizza.
Cítricos is another fine dining spot where you'll need to dress smart. It's also a little on the pricey side, but the majority of diners say it's hard to fault anything, from the polished service to the flavor-packed food. As one Yelp reviewer put it, "We absolutely loved every ounce of our meal, our server was amazing, the chefs in the kitchen were engaging ... The food was perfect." You can even use your Disney Dining Plan.
https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/grand-floridian-resort-and-spa/citricos/
(407) 824 3000
Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, 4401 Floridian Way, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Methodology
With so many hotels within the Disney World resort, most of which offer several dining options, you might wonder how we narrowed this list down to the very best. Our methodology was based on personal visits to some of these spots, as well as diner reviews. We scoured platforms like Yelp and Reddit to see what customers were saying and pored over numerous blogs that cover Disney World and particularly dining establishments within the resort.
Some of the criteria we considered included ambiance, stellar service, value for money, and — of course — fantastic food. These are the restaurants that offer all of that and then some. Most of these restaurants have outstanding star ratings on review sites and consistently get shouted out by Disney fans and industry professionals for offering some of the best dining experiences you can have at Disney World's hotels. While taste is always subjective, these spots stand out among many others for consistently ticking all the right boxes.