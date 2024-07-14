6 Restaurants You Shouldn't Skip At Disney World And 6 You Totally Can

If you're planning a Disney vacation, then knowing which restaurants to include on your itinerary is a must. While there are plenty of options for fun dining and food adventures at The Most Magical Place on Earth, they vary in terms of menus, crowds, and overall experience. At Disney World, there are four parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom. Along with EPCOT's around-the-world drink offerings, there are also numerous resorts and Disney Springs, a dining and shopping destination affiliated with Disney located outside of the park.

Advertisement

Long lines and expensive menus were two common complaints from frustrated customers. A trip to Disney is expensive, starting with the tickets; when you add in meals that cost up to $100 per person, your vacation budget can quickly be spent in just days. Finding great restaurant experiences that have budget-friendly options is a great way to keep costs manageable. Some of the best spots in the parks were a bit off the beaten path or didn't offer iconic views of the postcard-perfect Disney castles but instead focused on fantastic food and ambiance. Disney makes sure that each spot is magical so even if you don't end up with a seat right next to Mickey, you can be sure that your meal will be one you'll remember.

Advertisement