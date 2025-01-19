Does Disney World Have A McDonald's?
When people think of food at Disney World, their minds typically go to some of the best and worst restaurants within the amusement park. Disney World seems to have it all when it comes to fare, ranging anywhere from snacks like delicious Dole Whip to exclusive fine dining restaurants.
Despite being renowned for all of its unique foods, Disney World is actually not opposed to sharing space with other eateries. In fact, the company has a partnership with fast food giant McDonald's, which has a singular restaurant in the park only a short walk from Disney's All-Star Sports, Music, and Movies Resorts and the Blizzard Beach Water Park. Not only is the McDonald's at Disney World huge, but it is also a zero-energy restaurant.
This venture is unique for both McDonald's and Disney World, as this particular location is genuinely one-of-a-kind. McDonald's announced its collaboration with Disney World back in 2020. Since then, the restaurant has served as a means to feed hungry park-goers and a testing ground for sustainability for McDonald's as a whole.
The one-of-a-kind McDonald's at Disney World
Although the Disney World McDonald's location is wholly unique, this is not the first time the two companies have crossed paths. At Disney World alone, the theme park has served McDonald's french fries specifically in both Animal Kingdom and Epcot. It isn't quite the same as a full fledged McDonald's location, but park-goers have had some access to officially licensed McDonald's items for a few years now.
There have been McDonald's locations in the vicinity of Disney World as well, but this special zero-energy McDonald's is the only one in the park itself. It's pretty hard to miss, too, with its towering solar panel roof and plant walls. The restaurant also has a huge indoor and outdoor dining area to suit the capacity of the park.
Other than its unique appearance and design built around sustainable energy, the food at McDonald's at Disney World is what you'd expect at any other location. The menu is still standard McDonald's fare, which guests can order either online, at a kiosk, or in person. Still, it's nice to have somewhere convenient for familiar (and fairly affordable) food in the busy park.