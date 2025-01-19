Does Disney World Have A McDonald's?

When people think of food at Disney World, their minds typically go to some of the best and worst restaurants within the amusement park. Disney World seems to have it all when it comes to fare, ranging anywhere from snacks like delicious Dole Whip to exclusive fine dining restaurants.

Despite being renowned for all of its unique foods, Disney World is actually not opposed to sharing space with other eateries. In fact, the company has a partnership with fast food giant McDonald's, which has a singular restaurant in the park only a short walk from Disney's All-Star Sports, Music, and Movies Resorts and the Blizzard Beach Water Park. Not only is the McDonald's at Disney World huge, but it is also a zero-energy restaurant.

This venture is unique for both McDonald's and Disney World, as this particular location is genuinely one-of-a-kind. McDonald's announced its collaboration with Disney World back in 2020. Since then, the restaurant has served as a means to feed hungry park-goers and a testing ground for sustainability for McDonald's as a whole.