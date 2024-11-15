The Most Underrated Food At Disney World
At Disney World, it seems like the dining options are truly endless. From drinking at Epcot's World Showcase to trying the magical custom cakes at Disney Springs' Amorette's Patisserie, there is so much to choose from. Even the list of restaurants at Disney World alone is extensive and complex, making every trip to the park a new culinary adventure.
The food at Disney World has garnered nearly as much renown as the park itself over the years, but despite all the fame and glory, there are still foods at Disney World that go unnoticed. As a long time park goer, it is definitely hard to narrow the list down to just a few items, but today, the spotlight comes into focus on foods at Disney World that are simple but delicious: candied bacon skewers, grilled cheese sandwiches, and margherita pizza.
Maybe these snacks sound a little too basic to be worth trying, but like the infamous pickles at Disneyland and the iconic pineapple Dole Whip, sometimes simple and straightforward is the way to go. The deliciously sweet and salty candied bacon can be found specifically at Frontierland inside of the Magic Kingdom. The perfect margherita pizza is located at Primo Piatto, which is in Disney's Riviera Resort. Meanwhile, there are a couple of great grilled cheese sandwich options that are highly underrated throughout the park.
Candied bacon skewers at Frontierland
Part of the reason this snack is so underrated is that most people walk right by the place it comes from. Candied bacon skewers are one of the most popular items at Westward Ho Refreshments, which is a small snack stand with a wood cabin appearance located in Frontierland at Disney World. Despite it being one of the most popular items on the menu there, most people do not even know Westward Ho exists and may often walk by it in favor of larger, more noticeable and well-known eateries and restaurants.
Park goers who have their fingers on the pulse understand the beauty of the stand's Candied Bacon Skewer. This snack is exactly as described with no frills; just a big piece of caramelized bacon on a wooden stick, perfect for the country aesthetic of Frontierland. As for its flavor, the savory and smoky taste of the meat combines perfectly with the not-too-sweet brown sugar coating.
Another thing that is really great about this snack is the thickness of the bacon. It's not thin, crispy bacon from the breakfast buffet. This is a nice sized chunk with some fattiness to it and a somewhat softer texture. Although everyone likes their bacon differently, it is hard to pass up trying this sweet and savory treat.
The grilled cheese sandwiches at Disney's Hollywood Studios
There are two great grilled cheese sandwiches in Disney's Hollywood Studios that are worth checking out. The first is from Woody's Lunch Box. This sandwich includes three different cheeses (provolone, cheddar, and American) melted perfectly between two pieces of sourdough bread. It also comes with tater tots! This grilled cheese sounds simple, but there is a lot more to it than meets the eye. The inside of the sandwich also features a cream cheese spread for extra creaminess, while the outside of the bread is brushed with a garlic spread. The result is creamy and crunchy perfection.
For something a little fancier, try the Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich from the ABC Commissary. This sandwich still shares the same simple roots, but with an added twist: buffalo chicken filling. This special grilled cheese was released to the public in 2021 in celebration of National Grilled Cheese Day, which falls on April 12. The buffalo chicken brings the heat and a punch of flavor, but is nicely balanced out by the cheese.
Margherita pizza at Primo Piatto
If you need a meal at Disney World that is quick, simple, and delicious, then the margherita pizza at Primo Piatto is for you. This is a no-frills dish that delivers everything you could want: a delicious, personal-sized pizza topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil. This tasty option is also hearth baked to order, so it is served nice and hot.
While there are many options for pizza throughout the park, it can be hard to find one that tastes good and is consistent in quality. Primo Piatto is a fairly new location in comparison to other restaurants and food stands in the park, but it has already proven to serve consistently delicious fare. The pizza itself is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, while the classic flavors are balanced in a perfect ratio to each other.
One thing that makes the margherita flatbread at Primo Piatto stand out is the topping addition of heirloom tomatoes. The tomato chunks nicely elevate the overall texture of the meal, while their flavor adds a touch of sweetness. On top of tasting great, Primo Piatto is a quick-service location, meaning if you're really hungry, you can get a great tasting pizza in almost no time at all!