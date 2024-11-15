The Most Underrated Food At Disney World

At Disney World, it seems like the dining options are truly endless. From drinking at Epcot's World Showcase to trying the magical custom cakes at Disney Springs' Amorette's Patisserie, there is so much to choose from. Even the list of restaurants at Disney World alone is extensive and complex, making every trip to the park a new culinary adventure.

The food at Disney World has garnered nearly as much renown as the park itself over the years, but despite all the fame and glory, there are still foods at Disney World that go unnoticed. As a long time park goer, it is definitely hard to narrow the list down to just a few items, but today, the spotlight comes into focus on foods at Disney World that are simple but delicious: candied bacon skewers, grilled cheese sandwiches, and margherita pizza.

Maybe these snacks sound a little too basic to be worth trying, but like the infamous pickles at Disneyland and the iconic pineapple Dole Whip, sometimes simple and straightforward is the way to go. The deliciously sweet and salty candied bacon can be found specifically at Frontierland inside of the Magic Kingdom. The perfect margherita pizza is located at Primo Piatto, which is in Disney's Riviera Resort. Meanwhile, there are a couple of great grilled cheese sandwich options that are highly underrated throughout the park.