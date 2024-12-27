Disney World's Most Expensive Restaurant Starts At $295 Per Person

Upon arrival at Victoria & Albert's you'll be greeted with a welcome drink and a personalized golden envelope that describes the food journey you're about to embark on. The menu changes daily, so there's no way to know what's in-store until you arrive, but they do take note of preferences and allergies beforehand. There's also a completely vegan menu option and a zero-proof cocktail pairing available. The cuisine is described as Modern American with fresh ingredients sourced from around the world. In one diner's experience documented on The Points Guy, there was everything from Thai basil spiced mango langoustine, caviar-topped cauliflower panna cotta, and a staggering four dessert courses.

Clearly Victoria & Albert's is unique, but there's definitely some varying opinions on whether or not a price tag that high for food — especially at a theme park — is really worth it. Some argue that between the difficulty to secure a reservation, the strict dress code (formal or semi-formal attire), and the fact that no one under 10 years old is allowed in, make it a skippable Disney experience. But those qualities are exactly what some weary Disney travelers are craving after a long day walking around the park with their kids. Between impeccable service and a culinary adventure that can't be repeated, others fully believe it's worth the cost — even referring to it as a "once in a lifetime experience." So, jury's out on whether or not it's a must-do at Disney, but either way Victoria & Albert's is something to marvel at.