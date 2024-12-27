Disney World's Most Expensive Restaurant Starts At $295 Per Person
When you think of the cuisine at a Disney World resort, some obvious favorites probably come to mind. Perhaps you've tried their popular dole whip soft serve ice cream at Magic Kingdom, or the iconic, massive turkey legs that are available at any resort. And it's hard to miss the famed Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar — you really can't go wrong with vanilla ice cream covered in chocolate in the shape of Mickey's head. There's tons more underrated Disney food, but what doesn't immediately come to mind is fine dining. Yet, what many people don't know is that the theme park is home to a Michelin-starred restaurant that boasts an award-winning wine list, chefs hand-picked by a James Beard winner, and a notably pricey, prix fixe tasting menu — the highly revered Victoria & Albert's.
Nestled on the second floor of the Grand Floridian Resort, Victoria & Albert's is somewhat of a hidden gem most Disney goers will never visit, but true diehards know is something special. The dining room is a beautiful, sprawling rotunda fit with Victorian-themed murals, flowers, and butterflies. Needless to say, you can definitely feel the magic, but that magic will cost you a whopping $295 for seven courses or $375 for 10 (and that's without the wine pairing).
What does the high price tag get you, and is it worth it?
Upon arrival at Victoria & Albert's you'll be greeted with a welcome drink and a personalized golden envelope that describes the food journey you're about to embark on. The menu changes daily, so there's no way to know what's in-store until you arrive, but they do take note of preferences and allergies beforehand. There's also a completely vegan menu option and a zero-proof cocktail pairing available. The cuisine is described as Modern American with fresh ingredients sourced from around the world. In one diner's experience documented on The Points Guy, there was everything from Thai basil spiced mango langoustine, caviar-topped cauliflower panna cotta, and a staggering four dessert courses.
Clearly Victoria & Albert's is unique, but there's definitely some varying opinions on whether or not a price tag that high for food — especially at a theme park — is really worth it. Some argue that between the difficulty to secure a reservation, the strict dress code (formal or semi-formal attire), and the fact that no one under 10 years old is allowed in, make it a skippable Disney experience. But those qualities are exactly what some weary Disney travelers are craving after a long day walking around the park with their kids. Between impeccable service and a culinary adventure that can't be repeated, others fully believe it's worth the cost — even referring to it as a "once in a lifetime experience." So, jury's out on whether or not it's a must-do at Disney, but either way Victoria & Albert's is something to marvel at.