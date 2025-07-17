13 Tasteful Ways To Hide Your Microwave In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The microwave is a polarizing device. Some love it, expounding upon the many microwave hacks that exist to make life easier, with the appliance earning rave reviews from such luminaries as David Chang. Others dislike it, with Julia Child famously disdaining it for all but a few tasks.

Wherever you fall, chances are excellent you have a microwave in your kitchen ... and that you're at a total loss for how to hide it. "When I work with clients to elevate or renovate their kitchen cabinetry, the microwave is often the most difficult appliance to style into the overall design," says Teri Simone, head of design and marketing at Nieu Cabinet Doors. "Unlike panel-ready dishwashers or counter-depth fridges, most microwaves have bulky fronts and come in white or stainless steel, which can disrupt a cohesive look."

This clash of form versus function is one that troubles most homeowners. The good news is with the right advice you can keep a microwave on hand for those quick-fix heat applications while maintaining a streamlined kitchen design. Chowhound sat down with the experts to find out how.