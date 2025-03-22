13 Common Microwave Mistakes You Need To Stop Making

Microwaves are all about ease and convenience—you could cook dinner on the stove or in the oven, or you could take a piping hot meal out of the microwave in a fraction of the time and effort. There are more ways it can help you cook than you might realize, making it one of the most powerful tools you can have in the kitchen. But it's also one of the most misunderstood.

Since microwaves are meant to take a lot of the thinking out of cooking, many people haven't considered how they can use theirs the most effectively. That can lead to common mistakes we often think of as the downsides to microwaved food: rubbery textures, dry meat, or a plate that's scalding hot around the edges and still frozen in the center. But these imperfections can be easily avoided by really understanding how your microwave works and by giving your food a little more time and attention. Knowing about these mishaps can also extend the life of your appliance before it needs to be replaced, while keeping you safe from microwave-cooking disasters (and you won't have to clean up a surprise food explosion).